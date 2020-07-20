BEMIDJI -- Ninety-two race cars and drivers put on a show for fans on Sunday, July 19, at Bemidji Speedway with the second night of racing in 2020.

Once again, track safety rules were in place for social distancing for both drivers and fans due to coronavirus concerns.

The Northern Vintage Racers joined the regular lineup of car classes and brought 13 of their classic race cars from throughout the Midwest to race on the track.

Several drivers made clean sweeps with Davey Mills winning both his heat and feature in the Wissota Modified class, Skyler Smith in the Wissota Midwest Modified class and Dexton Koch in the Wissota Super Stocks.

Races resume Sunday, July 26, with all regular classes on hand for a 5 p.m. starting time.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

The Bemidji Minis was first feature on the track with Waylon Current powering to the lead over his father, John. Dad showed son how to make a pass on the back straight, taking the lead before a tangle up in turn four brought the first caution.

John Current held the lead until late, when third-row starter Conrad Schwinn charged up on the inside. Schwinn took the lead and raced to his second feature win of the 2020 season. Current was second with Connor Drewry, Kalin Honer and Waylon Current trailing.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Fifteen Wissota Pure stocks roared onto the track, led by Austin Carlson on the pole and Jamie Chlebecek to his right. Carlson powered to the lead with Devyn Weleski, Dusty Caspers, Michael Roth and Steve Nordhagen trailing.

Weleski caught and challenged the leader, racing side-by-side as did Caspers and Roth for third before the caution flag waved for an incident in turn four. When the green flag waved again, Carlson was out front with a three-wide battle between Weleski, Roth and Caspers for second heating up.

Meanwhile, Carlson pulled out to a four-car length lead over his rivals. Carlson kept his advantage and powered to his first feature win of 2020. Roth finished second with Devyn Weleski, Deryk Weleski and Josh Berg in the top five.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

After two heats of Wissota Super Stocks, Nathan Higginbotham and Harley Kroening led the feature onto the track. Gordie Lancaster made his first appearance of the 2020 season in the fourth row, beginning the seventh decade of racing for the veteran racer after starting his career in the 1960s.

Two failed starts due to cautions started the race before Higginbotham finally took the lead over Matt Sparby. Dalton Carlson, Butch Butcher and Nicholas Jacobson filled out the top five.

Once again, a multicar tangle up slowed the action for a restart. Sparby then dove low and into the lead in the 3-4 corner as Higginbotham got high and dropped back to fifth.

Sparby went high a moment later, and Dexton Koch powered by to take the lead. Carlson raced inside down the back straight into second as Koch quickly gained a sizable advantage over the field.

Koch took the checkered flag for the win ahead of Carlson, Harley Kroening, Tim Carlson and Butcher.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

A total of 16 Wissota Mod Fours buzzed on track with Dean Shaver on the pole and Patrick Specht to his right. Shaver grabbed control early, ahead of Blake Erickson, Specht, Dean Larson, and Chad Funt.

Erickson moved up to challenge Shaver for the lead and, in turn four, took the top spot. Following a caution, Erickson led the charge with Shaver, Funt, Larson and Tommy Bawden chasing. Erickson drove out to a big lead over the field while the racing behind him was hot and furious.

Doyle Erickson, making his debut in the Mod Fours, charged up from his fourth-row start and into contention. Bawden got by Shaver for the back-up spot behind Blake Erickson while Doyle Erickson moved into third. Shaver settled into fourth with Funt fifth in an exciting race.

Wissota Hornet Feature

A small field of Wissota Hornets were next on track with Lucy LaValley on the pole.

With the green flag waving, Travis Olafson took the lead with Kurtis Huseth, Aiden Helwig and LaValley up next.

In a flag-to-flag race, Huseth raced past Olafson to claim his first win of the season. Olafson was second, Helwig third and LaValley fourth.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

A full field of 16 Wissota Midwest Modifieds next filled the track. Weston Ramsrud was on the pole with Alan Olafson to his right.

Ramsrud powered to the lead with Blake Higginbotham, Skyler Smith, Olafson and Gary James Nelson trailing after one lap. Higginbotham charged forward into the lead with Smith following him into second. Smith wanted more and tried for the lead with an inside move, but Higginbotham held strong.

A caution slowed the race for a restart with Higginbotham, Smith, Ramsrud, Olafson and Brandon Bahr in front. A few additional cautions slowed the racing before Higginbotham slid up high, giving Smith, Ramsrud, Bahr and Olafson the opportunity to pass.

Bahr and Ramsrud put on a side-by-side battle with Bahr gaining the back-up spot. Smith cruised to his first feature win of 2020 with Bahr, Butch Butcher, Olafson and Ramsrud in the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

Davey Mills led the night’s final charge to the green flag with Adam Johnson to his right. Mills took the lead as Doyle Erickson, Josh Beaulieu, Rick Jacobson and Johnson trailed.

A two-car spin in the first corner brought out a caution, sending Scott Engholm to the rear for the restart. Engholm was impressive on the restart, passing several cars to get back into top-five contention.

Out front, Mills quickly created space between the field with a six-car length lead over Erickson before another yellow flag and restart. The restart gave Jacobson the opportunity to pass for third as Mills created a quarter-lap lead over the field and cruised to his first feature win of the season. Erickson, Jacobson, Beaulieu, and Johnson finished in the top five.

July 19, 2020, results





July 19, 2020, results

WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1: 1. 00H-Curtis Huseth[3]; 2. 00-Travis Olafson[2]; 3. 10-Aidan Helwig[4]; 4. 13-Lucy LaValley[1]

Heat 1: 1. 00-Travis Olafson[3]; 2. 00H-Curtis Huseth[4]; 3. 10-Aidan Helwig[1]; 4. 13-Lucy LaValley[2]

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[4]; 2. 29X-Brandon Bahr[8]; 3. 32X-Butch Butcher[13]; 4. 77-Alan Olafson[2]; 5. 67-Weston Ramsrud[1]; 6. 19-Darrin Lawler[6]; 7. 2R-Jeff Reed[16]; 8. 29-Leo Schweiss[11]; 9. 74-Gary James Nelson[5]; 10. 72-Mike Johnson[10]; 11. 88-Chad Puschinsky[9]; 12. 17-Jason LaValley[14]; 13. (DNF) 91-Richard Reed[7]; 14. (DNF) 32-Brennan Schmidt[12]; 15. (DNS) 18J-Alex Johnson; 16. (DQ) 57-Blake Higginbotham[3]

Heat 1: 1. 19-Darrin Lawler[1]; 2. 74-Gary James Nelson[4]; 3. 91-Richard Reed[2]; 4. 72-Mike Johnson[6]; 5. (DNF) 17-Jason LaValley[5]; 6. (DNF) 2R-Jeff Reed[3]

Heat 2: 1. 57-Blake Higginbotham[2]; 2. 29X-Brandon Bahr[5]; 3. 67-Weston Ramsrud[1]; 4. 29-Leo Schweiss[3]; 5. 32X-Butch Butcher[4]

Heat 3: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[3]; 2. 77-Alan Olafson[4]; 3. 88-Chad Puschinsky[1]; 4. 32-Brennan Schmidt[5]; 5. (DNF) 18J-Alex Johnson[2]

WISSOTA Mod Four

A Feature 1: 1. 99JR-Blake Erickson[3]; 2. TB81-Tommy Bawden[9]; 3. 0-Doyle Erickson[8]; 4. 30-Dean Shaver[1]; 5. 21-Chad Funt[5]; 6. 37-Dean Larson[4]; 7. 2-josh sautbine[7]; 8. 17S-Patrick Specht[2]; 9. 6-Conrad Schwinn[12]; 10. 2H-Francis Hauber[6]; 11. PBC-Trevor Voss[14]; 12. 5F-Nicole Feda[10]; 13. 3-Dan Thell[16]; 14. 15C-Cody Mason[13]; 15. (DNF) X-Brian Feda[15]; 16. (DQ) 6J-Justin Hammann[11]

Heat 1: 1. 37-Dean Larson[5]; 2. 0-Doyle Erickson[2]; 3. 2H-Francis Hauber[1]; 4. 5F-Nicole Feda[4]; 5. 15C-Cody Mason[3]; 6. (DNF) X-Brian Feda[6]

Heat 2: 1. 21-Chad Funt[4]; 2. 30-Dean Shaver[1]; 3. 17S-Patrick Specht[5]; 4. 6J-Justin Hammann[2]; 5. (DNF) PBC-Trevor Voss[3]

Heat 3: 1. TB81-Tommy Bawden[1]; 2. 99JR-Blake Erickson[2]; 3. 2-josh sautbine[3]; 4. 6-Conrad Schwinn[4]; 5. 3-Dan Thell[5]

WISSOTA Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 22-Davey Mills[1]; 2. 99-Doyle Erickson[3]; 3. 7J-Richard Jacobson[7]; 4. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[5]; 5. 72-Adam Johnson[2]; 6. 43-Lance Schilling[4]; 7. 15T-Erick Thiesse[6]; 8. 18-Scotty Messner[9]; 9. (DNF) 34-Scott Engholm[8]; 10. (DNF) 46H-Ken Hron[10]

Heat 1: 1. 99-Doyle Erickson[2]; 2. 43-Lance Schilling[1]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[4]; 4. 15T-Erick Thiesse[5]; 5. 18-Scotty Messner[3]

Heat 2: 1. 22-Davey Mills[1]; 2. 34-Scott Engholm[3]; 3. 7J-Richard Jacobson[2]; 4. 72-Adam Johnson[4]; 5. (DNF) 46H-Ken Hron[5]

WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 57-Austin Carlson[1]; 2. 66-Michael Roth[4]; 3. 11-Devyn Weleski[3]; 4. 39-Deryk Weleski[10]; 5. 35B-Josh Berg[6]; 6. 4-Al Sadek Sr[9]; 7. 32-Margo Butcher[15]; 8. 4K-Dawson Kimble[13]; 9. 7-Bryan Karl[12]; 10. 14J-Haley Jones[14]; 11. 11L-Joseph LaValley[11]; 12. (DNF) 5-Dusty Caspers[5]; 13. (DNF) 74-Steve Nordhagen[7]; 14. (DNF) 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[2]; 15. (DNF) 3-Kade Leeper[8]

Heat 1: 1. 35B-Josh Berg[2]; 2. 3-Kade Leeper[5]; 3. 74-Steve Nordhagen[1]; 4. 39-Deryk Weleski[4]; 5. 4K-Dawson Kimble[3]

Heat 2: 1. 4-Al Sadek Sr[2]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[4]; 3. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[3]; 4. 11L-Joseph LaValley[5]; 5. 14J-Haley Jones[1]

Heat 3: 1. 66-Michael Roth[1]; 2. 5-Dusty Caspers[4]; 3. 11-Devyn Weleski[2]; 4. 7-Bryan Karl[5]; 5. 32-Margo Butcher[3]

WISSOTA Super Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 78K-Dexton Koch[8]; 2. 57-Dalton Carlson[5]; 3. 11H-Harley Kroening[2]; 4. 7-Tim Carlson[10]; 5. 32X-Butch Butcher[6]; 6. 57H-Nathan Higginbotham[1]; 7. 29-Gordie Lancaster[7]; 8. 36-Tyler Kroening[9]; 9. (DNF) 81X-Matt Sparby[3]; 10. (DNF) 32-Nicholas Jacobson[4]

Heat 1: 1. 32X-Butch Butcher[2]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby[5]; 3. 11H-Harley Kroening[1]; 4. 32-Nicholas Jacobson[4]; 5. (DNF) 7-Tim Carlson[3]

Heat 2: 1. 78K-Dexton Koch[2]; 2. 57-Dalton Carlson[1]; 3. 57H-Nathan Higginbotham[3]; 4. 29-Gordie Lancaster[4]; 5. 36-Tyler Kroening[5]

Mini Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn[6]; 2. 28-John Current[3]; 3. 18X-Connor Drewry[4]; 4. 115-Kalin Honer[5]; 5. 9-Waylon Current[1]; 6. 3D-Ashton Schwinn[2]; 7. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[7]; 8. (DNS) 77-Jake Geschwill; 9. (DNS) 87-Shannon George

Heat 1: 1. 28-John Current[3]; 2. 115-Kalin Honer[8]; 3. 9-Waylon Current[5]; 4. 18X-Connor Drewry[7]; 5. 3D-Ashton Schwinn[9]; 6. 6-Conrad Schwinn[2]; 7. (DNF) 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[1]; 8. (DNF) 77-Jake Geschwill[6]; 9. (DNS) 87-Shannon George