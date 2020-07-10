BEMIDJI -- After a seven-week delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the racing season is finally set to begin at Bemidji Speedway at 5 p.m. this Sunday, July 12.

“We’ve very excited to get the season started,” track promoter/owner Tonja Stranger said. “We’ve lost seven races to this COVID already, so we’re really excited.”

The track normally opens the season Memorial Day weekend, but that was put on hold due to pandemic-related restrictions. The speedway took time to prepare for reopening and monitored what other Minnesota tracks were doing.

Practice sessions have taken place over the past month, but this weekend’s festivities -- including Saturday’s car show set for 11 a.m. at the track -- mark the beginning of the season.

“(Drivers) are just really excited to come home and race their home track,” Stranger said. “It’s being able to race in front of your family, your fans. … They’re just excited to be at home racing again.”

Between 80-100 cars across seven classes will take to the track this weekend, Stranger estimates. Drivers can still compete for track championships, but WISSOTA -- the sanctioning body for dirt-track racing in seven Midwestern states and three Canadian provinces -- is not awarding national points this season.

“This year it’s just going to be a little bit unique,” said Stranger, who added a couple of racers have decided not to compete for half of a season and will instead return next year.

The speedway is also having to cope financially with losing the first seven races of the season. The cost for the track to purchase food for concessions has also increased, which has not made it easier.

“We lost our biggest weekend of the year, and that’s usually our first weekend on Memorial Day weekend,” Stranger said. “Advertising sponsorships are far and few between. People just don’t have the money this year to do it and we absolutely respect that. It’s going to be tough.”

Stranger applied for government aid through the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created to help small businesses during the pandemic. She was twice turned down.

There was no explanation for the first denial, but Stranger was informed the second time that her application was denied because the track is a “non-essential outside entertainment venue.”

“It kind of bothered me because we bring a lot of people into the area,” Stranger said. “I thought to myself, we’re just as important as the Walmart or the local bar or whatever. It was just kind of frustrating.

“I didn’t even want the payroll protection. I was just looking for like a low-interest loan and that wasn’t even available. We’re taking money out of our own pocket to start the season up.”

Safety protocols in place

Bemidji Speedway is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as it prepares to open for the season. Attendees will be asked if they have any symptoms before entering the track and will be urged to practice social distancing.

No more than 250 people are allowed at outdoor events, per the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines, so the speedway has separated the grandstands into separate stands on opposite sides of the track with 250 people on each side. Fans will buy a ticket for one side and each will have its own exit. The track also has two sections of pits with 250 people limited to each section.

Fans are recommended to wear face masks, but it is not required.

Hand sanitizing stations and handwashing sinks will be available. Plexiglass will be present at the concession, beer and admission stands.

Since Monday, Beltrami County has reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases. Stranger said the increase in local cases causes her concern, but she hopes people will be mindful.

“People hopefully will be able to do our social distancing, and if it becomes too big of an issue, we will consider scaling back,” she said. “Or, if all of sudden the state says you can’t have that big of a group anymore, we will scale back. And if we have to cease operation, we will. We just want to do everything the right way.”