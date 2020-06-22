BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Speedway will once again open its gates on Sunday, June 28, for an open practice session from 1-6 p.m. This will be the fourth open practice at the track in 2020.

"We are currently looking into some possible dates for opening our racing season with safety considerations our biggest concern," said track owner/promoter Tonja Stranger, who also noted the speedway is trying to comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Drivers and fans are anxious to get the racing season underway with many drivers venturing to other states to race. Several Minnesota tracks have opened in recent weeks with limited fans allowed into the grandstands.

Fans will be allowed into the Bemidji Speedway grandstands at no charge and will need to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The "World Famous Chicken Shack" will be open for business for the first time this summer. The Chicken Shack will be open on Friday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, June 27 from 12-8 p.m., and Sunday, June 28 from 12-7 p.m.