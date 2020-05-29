CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott finally made it to the finish line after recent bad-luck finishing stretches, winning NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 500 on Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Elliott conquered the 312-mile event that encompassed 208 laps, notching a Cup Series victory for the first time this year.

"It feels awesome. It has been a tough week," Elliott said. "... It's not the Coke 600, but any win in the Cup Series is real hard to get."

Elliott was in position for potential victories in the past two Cup races. However, he was wrecked by Kyle Busch last week at Darlington, S.C., and then in Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, he lost the lead after a restart necessitated by a late caution that came out with two laps to go.

This time, Elliott passed Kevin Harvick for the lead with 27 laps remaining, aided on the maneuver by a lapped car. He avoided the frustration from recent races and finished by cruising to the victory.

"I was just waiting for the caution to come out," Elliott said, reflecting on his other misfortunes.

Elliott produced his seventh career victory on the top circuit.

Second place went to Denny Hamlin, who was followed by Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch. Hamlin passed Blaney on the final lap.

Harvick appeared to have the fastest car for large chunks of the race. He moved to the front with ease a couple of times. He ended up 10th, but it was his 13th consecutive top-10 result.

"Just didn't get it done," Harvick said.

Joey Logano led 30 laps into the race when the action was stopped because of lightning and then rain, resulting in a 74-minute delay. Logano won the first stage, which concluded with 55 laps. He finished sixth overall.

There were five cautions through the first 75 laps.

Alex Bowman claimed the second stage, but about 15 laps later while running second, he brushed the wall and ended up pitting, knocking him out of contention.

The race was postponed from Wednesday night because of rain. The event was the fourth Cup series competition across a 12-day stretch that marked the return to action for NASCAR after more than a two-month layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The next stop in the rapid-fire Cup Series schedule is Sunday at Bristol, Tenn.