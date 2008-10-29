BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Speedway announced Wednesday that the annual Bemidji Auto Value Car Show has been postponed due to the ongoing stay-at-home restrictions in Minnesota related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The car show was to be held on Saturday, May 16. The practice session that was to be held at the track following the car show has also been postponed.

No announcement has yet been made concerning the opening weekend of racing scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-25, at the speedway.

Racing throughout the summer is scheduled for each Sunday featuring Wissota Hornets, Wissota Pure Stocks, Wissota Mod Fours, Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Wissota Super Stocks, Wissota Modifieds and Bemidji Mini Stocks. Race time each Sunday is scheduled for 5 p.m.

“We are still hoping to have a season but it’s a wait and see situation,” track promoter and owner Tonja Stranger said.

The Wissota Racing Board of Directors recently announced that the governing body will suspend national points until further notice. The decision was made “to promote fair opportunity by all drivers to compete in the national points,” Wissota said in the announcement.

Wissota sanctions racing in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Montana and Canada.