BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Speedway announced its 2020 racing schedule this week, though it is subject to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The speedway will follow any local and state regulations pertaining to its ability to open and operate, it said in a Facebook post.

All of the same race classes as last season are set to return this year.

Last season’s champions were Conrad Schwinn (Bemidji Minis), Jared Miller (Wissota Hornets), Kevin Baumgarner (Wissota Pure Stocks), Adam Prieve (Wissota Mod Fours), Skyler Smith (Wissota Midwest Modifieds), Dalton Carlson (Wissota Super Stocks) and Tim Jackson (Wissota A Modifieds).

The season is set to kick off with the speedway’s annual car show at the Auto Value Parts Store in Bemidji from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 16. A practice session is also scheduled for 1 p.m. that day at the speedway.

The Chicken Shack Nationals Jack Sparby Memorial will open the racing season over Memorial Day Weekend with a 4 p.m. start time on May 24. This year’s event will last one night only with a rain date set for the following day if necessary.

The start of regular Sunday racing begins May 31 and concludes with season championship day on Aug. 30. The midseason championship will be held June 28 before the Advantage Modified Tour visits Bemidji two weeks later on July 12.

The 41st annual Paul Bunyan Stampede will close out the season Sept. 25-27, beginning with the Pre-Stampede Party and Cornhole Contest and followed by two days of racing.

Regular races throughout the season will start at 5 p.m. Gate and pits open at 2 p.m. with draw cut off at 4:30 p.m.

Grandstand admission for regular race nights is $12 for adults (ages 12 and up), $5 for children ages 6-11 and free for children ages 5 and under. A family pass that includes two adult admissions and unlimited child admissions (ages 11 and under) is $30. A 10-race punch card is available for $100.

Pit admission for regular race nights is $25 for drivers and adults (ages 10 and up), $15 for children ages 3-9 and free for children ages 2 and under.

For more information, visit the Bemidji Speedway page on Facebook.

2020 Bemidji Speedway Schedule

May 16 Car Show 10 a.m.

May 16 Practice 1 p.m.

May 24 Jack Sparby Memorial 4 p.m.

May 25 Rain Day for Memorial 2 p.m.

May 31 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

June 7 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

June 14 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

June 21 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

June 28 Midseason Championship 5 p.m.

July 5 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

July 12 Advantage Modified Tour 5 p.m.

July 19 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

July 26 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

Aug. 2 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

Aug. 9 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

Aug. 16 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

Aug. 23 Regular Sunday Racing 5 p.m.

Aug. 30 Season Championship 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 Pre-Stampede Party TBD

Sept. 26 Paul Bunyan Stampede 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 Paul Bunyan Stampede 2 p.m.