AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Joey Logano, who drove to victory at Phoenix Raceway in November of 2016 but had been pretty average since then at the 1-mile oval in the Arizona desert, rediscovered his winning touch on Sunday, March 8, when he took the checkered flag in his Ford in the FanShield 500.

The victory was the second of the year for the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion and the 25th of his Cup Series career. It also came in overtime.

Logano, whose best finish since his victory four years ago in Phoenix was ninth, got the win Sunday by passing Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski for the lead with 20 laps to go and then holding off nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick and defending series champion Kyle Busch after the OT restart.

Harvick finished second in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Busch was third in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing finished fourth while Harvick's teammate, Clint Bowyer, was fifth.

Logano's first win of the season came in the second race of the year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The race was scheduled to go 310 laps but late wrecks force the OT and it went 316 laps.

In all, there were 12 cautions in the race and they involved a number of cars and drivers who looked capable of winning.

Chase Elliott was having a wonderful weekend as he was fast in practice, won the pole and then led 92 laps. But late in Stage 2, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was forced to the pits with a loose front wheel. The stop dropped the fan favorite off the lead lap.

Elliott got back on the lead lap by way of the free pass and drove back into the top five with 84 laps two go. He wound up seventh.

Three contenders -- all of whom started in the top 14 -- saw their chances for a win take big hits when Denny Hamlin (who won at Phoenix last November and started third), Ryan Blaney (who qualified fifth and signed a contract extension with Team Penske earlier in the week) and Keselowski (who started 14th and is in the final year of his deal with Penske) wrecked just prior to the end the 75-lap first stage.

Keselowski suffered minor damage and stayed on the lead lap and actually claimed the race lead in Stage 2, but Blaney, the series point-leader, was knocked out of the race.

"It looks like the 11 (Hamlin) tried to send it in there below the 2 (Keselowski) and got loose and hit him and then overcorrected and got us," Blaney said. "We got up in the dirt and we just ran right into the fence. Just an innocent bystander there."

Keselowski led 82 laps but finished 11th.