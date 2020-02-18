Ryan Newman was "awake and speaking with family and doctors" a day after his harrowing final-lap crash in Monday's Daytona 500.

His team, Roush Fenway Racing, announced the update on Newman's condition on Tuesday afternoon, adding: "Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available."

Ryan Newman part of a horrific crash at the #DAYTONA500. Prayers that he’s okay @wachfox pic.twitter.com/AYUKqctOsv — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) February 18, 2020

Newman had been listed Monday night in serious condition with injuries that were not life-threatening at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Newman was leading the race when he was bumped from behind by Ryan Blaney, turning and slamming into the wall. Newman's Roush Fenway Ford flipped, was hit by Corey LaJoie's Ford, flew in the air and landed on its top. The car caught fire and skidded across the finish line upside down.

Rescue crews put out the fire and cut off the roof of the car to extricate the 42-year-old Newman and he was transported to the medical center.

Denny Hamlin won the race for the third time.