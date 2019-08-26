BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Speedway held its final points races of the season Sunday, Aug. 25, crowning track champions in the seven classes that regularly run throughout the summer.

The season point champions were Conrad Schwinn in the Bemidji Minis, Jared Miller in the Wissota Hornets, Kevin Baumgarner in the Wissota Pure Stocks, Adam Prieve in the Wissota Mod Fours, Skyler Smith in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Dalton Carlson in the Wissota Super Stocks and Tim Jackson in the Wissota A Modifieds.

The Outlaw Mini Mods joined the field on Sunday for the first time this summer, as well.

The final races of the 2019 season will be Sept. 20-22 for the 40th annual Paul Bunyan Stampede.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Travis Olafson and Deryk Weleski led the first feature of track championship night, and Weleski moved to the front after a lap. Kade Leeper raced up into second with Austin Carlson, Josh Berg and Michael Roth in the top five early.

A caution slowed the race for a restart, and Berg powered up and pulled away. Another caution slowed things down, but Berg still won his sixth feature of the summer.

Points champion Kevin Baumgarner was second, followed by Carlson, Weleski and Jared Miller.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

Austin McClellan and Alex Johnson led the field to the green flag with McClellan taking the lead down the front straight.

Brandon Bahr moved up on the inside to third and then took second in the first turn. Dean Eggebraaten powered up into third on the back straight before the caution flag came out.

Eggebraaten grabbed the backup position following another restart. He raced up side-by-side with McClellan and eventually took the lead and cruised to victory.

Smith finished third, ensuring his season points championship, before McClellan was disqualified for failing to tech, sliding Smith up to second. Bahr was third, Jeff Reed fourth and Fullerton fifth.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Dean Shaver and Garrett Masurka brought the pack of mod fours down the front straight, with Shaver taking the lead. Adam Prieve raced inside into third, while Blake Erickson came out of turn four to take the lead.

A rare spin by Prieve brought out the yellow flag, sending him tailback for the restart. Prieve quickly resurfaced inside the top five before taking the lead with an impressive comeback.

Prieve pulled through with the win and the season points championship. Erickson, Conrad Schwinn, Trevor Voss and Nicole Feda finished in the top five.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

Harley Kroening took the lead after bringing the pack to the green flag alongside Tim Carlson. Laps ticked off quickly with side-by-side battles for first and third taking place simultaneously.

Kroening ultimately regained the front spot and held it to the finish. Dalton Carlson powered up for second and claimed the season points championship. Matt Sparby was third and Tim Carlson fourth.

Wissota Modified Feature

The Wissota Modifieds roared on track with John Farrington on the pole and Doug VanMill outside. Farrington powered into the lead, and Josh Beaulieu raced up into second in turn two before a spin brought out a caution.

Farrington was running away from the field with a big lead. Scott Engholm raced up and challenged Beaulieu for second, but Beaulieu held his line and the position.

Farrington went on to win with Beaulieu, Engholm, Ken Hron and Tim Jackson in the top five.

Wissota Hornets Feature

Jordan Thayer and Andy Hanson led the Hornets down the front straight, with Thayer taking the early lead.

Following a restart, Jared Miller got out front with Thayer, Hanson, Travis Olafson and Paul Riply behind. Ripley moved up and raced beside Thayer for second, eventually taking the spot.

Heavy contact between Hanson and Ross Magnuson sent Hanson rolling down the front straight and landing on his roof. The race was red-flagged as track safety personnel checked on Hanson, who was unharmed but done for the race.

Miller dove to the victory with Ripley second and Thayer third.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

John Current grabbed the lead over Connor Drewry at the green flag. Jake Geschwill was third with Nic Jacobson and Conrad Schwinn in the top five.

Schwinn moved quickly on the inside, overtaking third and eventually challenging Current for the lead. Schwinn made the pass on the front straight.

After a caution, Schwinn took the win and secured his season points championship. Geschwill, Drewry, Jacobson and Travis Seitz finished top five.

Outlaw Mini Mod Feature

Jerry Larson and Tyler Jonson led the pack on the track. Larson took over the lead, but Justin Besch raced inside in turn two for the top spot before creating some space between himself and the field.

Meanwhile, Justin Cutrer, raced into second from his fourth-row starting position. After a caution, Cutrer won a side-by-side battle with Jonson and grabbed the lead late. The 17-year-old Cutrer drove to Victory Lane with the win.

Aug. 25 results

A Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 40F-John Farrington, [1]; 2. 22B-Josh Beaulieu, [4]; 3. 34-Scott Engholm, [5]; 4. 46H-Ken Hron, [6]; 5. 8-Tim Jackson, [3]; 6. 8T-Doug VanMill, [2]; 7. 99-Doyle Erickson, [7]; 8. 3-Keith Keena, [9]; 9. (DNF) 24M-Michael MacAdams, [8]

Heat 1: 1. 22B-Josh Beaulieu, [1]; 2. 8-Tim Jackson, [8]; 3. 40F-John Farrington, [7]; 4. 34-Scott Engholm, [5]; 5. 8T-Doug VanMill, [3]; 6. 46H-Ken Hron, [2]; 7. 99-Doyle Erickson, [4]; 8. 24M-Michael MacAdams, [6]; 9. 3-Keith Keena, [9]

B Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, [8]; 2. 16-Skyler Smith, [7]; 3. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [5]; 4. 2R-Jeff Reed, [4]; 5. 1-Matt Fullerton, [9]; 6. 8-Zachary Jackson, [6]; 7. 18J-Alex Johnson, [2]; 8. (DNF) 34-Travis Krumrei, [10]; 9. (DNF) 67-Weston Ramsrud, [3]; 10. (DNF) 10B-Bill Beaulieu, [12]; 11. (DNF) 24-Mike Hart, [11]; (DQ) 41-Austin McClellan, [1]

Heat 1: 1. 16-Skyler Smith, [1]; 2. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, [6]; 3. 67-Weston Ramsrud, [3]; 4. 41-Austin McClellan, [5]; 5. 1-Matt Fullerton, [2]; 6. 24-Mike Hart, [4]

Heat 2: 1. 2R-Jeff Reed, [1]; 2. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [5]; 3. 8-Zachary Jackson, [4]; 4. 18J-Alex Johnson, [3]; 5. 34-Travis Krumrei, [6]; 6. 10B-Bill Beaulieu, [2]

Dirt 4 cyl Modified

A Feature 1: 1. 9-Adam Prieve, [5]; 2. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [3]; 3. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [4]; 4. 17T-Trevor Voss, [6]; 5. 5F-Nicole Feda, [9]; 6. 05F-Brian Feda, [8]; 7. 30-Dean Shaver, [1]; 8. 26M-Garrett Masurka, [2]; 9. 24-Mike Hart, [7]

Heat 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [1]; 2. 9-Adam Prieve, [5]; 3. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [2]; 4. 30-Dean Shaver, [8]; 5. 26M-Garrett Masurka, [7]; 6. 17T-Trevor Voss, [3]; 7. 24-Mike Hart, [9]; 8. 05F-Brian Feda, [4]; 9. 5F-Nicole Feda, [6]

Mini Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [5]; 2. 77-Jake Geschwill, [4]; 3. 18X-Connor Drewry, [2]; 4. 32-Nicholas Jacobson, [3]; 5. 05-Travis Seitz, [7]; 6. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky, [8]; 7. 28-John Current, [1]; 8. 13J-Nicholas Jessen, [6]; 9. 3D-Ashton Schwinn, [9]

Heat 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [7]; 2. 18X-Connor Drewry, [3]; 3. 28-John Current, [6]; 4. 32-Nicholas Jacobson, [4]; 5. 77-Jake Geschwill, [1]; 6. 13J-Nicholas Jessen, [5]; 7. 05-Travis Seitz, [2]; 8. (DNF) 88B-Brandon Puschinsky, [9]; 9. (DNF) 3D-Ashton Schwinn, [8]

Pure Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 35B-Josh Berg, [3]; 2. 72-Kevin Baumgarner, [7]; 3. 57-Austin Carlson, [6]; 4. 39-Deryk Weleski, [2]; 5. 22M-Jared Miller, [5]; 6. 66-Michael Roth, [8]; 7. 4K-Dawson Kimble, [9]; 8. 89F-Bonnie Farrington, [12]; 9. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek, [10]; 10. 7-Bryan Karl, [11]; 11. (DNF) 12O-Travis Olafson, [1]; 12. (DNF) 3-Kade Leeper, [4]; 13. (DNF) 3B-Sam Delaney, [13]

Heat 1: 1. 66-Michael Roth, [1]; 2. 72-Kevin Baumgarner, [3]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg, [4]; 4. 39-Deryk Weleski, [5]; 5. 4K-Dawson Kimble, [6]; 6. 7-Bryan Karl, [7]; 7. (DNF) 3B-Sam Delaney, [2]

Heat 2: 1. 3-Kade Leeper, [2]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson, [4]; 3. 12O-Travis Olafson, [1]; 4. 22M-Jared Miller, [3]; 5. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek, [5]; 6. 89F-Bonnie Farrington, [6]

Sport Compact

A Feature 1: 1. 8-Jared Miller, [4]; 2. 11-Paul Ripley, [5]; 3. (DNF) 12O-Travis Olafson, [6]; 4. (DNF) 13H-Andrew Hansen, [2]; 5. (DNF) 53-Ross Magnuson, [3]; (DNS) 5-Peyton Edelman, ; (DNS) 32-Brennan Schmidt, ; (DQ) 23-Malakai Wilson, [1]

Heat 1: 1. 8-Jared Miller, [2]; 2. 11-Paul Ripley, [5]; 3. 53-Ross Magnuson, [7]; 4. 13H-Andrew Hansen, [8]; 5. (DNF) 12O-Travis Olafson, [4]; 6. (DNF) 5-Peyton Edelman, [1]; 7. (DNF) 32-Brennan Schmidt, [6]; (DQ) 23-Malakai Wilson, [3]

Super Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 11H-Harley Kroening, [1]; 2. 57-Dalton Carlson, [4]; 3. 81X-Matt Sparby, [3]; 4. 7-Tim Carlson, [2]; 5. (DNF) 29X-Brandon Bahr, [5]

Heat 1: 1. 81X-Matt Sparby, [1]; 2. 11H-Harley Kroening, [3]; 3. 57-Dalton Carlson, [5]; 4. 7-Tim Carlson, [4]; 5. (DNF) 29X-Brandon Bahr, [2]