BEMIDJI -- With just two nights of the regular race season to go, 93 cars packed the pits for a beautiful night of racing Sunday at Bemidji Speedway, and that didn’t include the more than 30 kids and their box car racers who performed on track during intermission.

Wissota Streets were added to the races for the first time in 2019.

Track championship night is next Sunday when champions will be crowned in each of the regular seven classes. Also added to the race card will be the Outlaw Mini Mods in their first appearance at the track this summer.

Winners Sunday were Shannon George in the mini stocks, Josh Berg in the Wissota Pures, Scotty Messner in the Wissota Streets, Adam Prieve in the Wissota Mod Fours, Dean Eggebraaten in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Matt Sparby in the Wissota Super Stocks, Rick Jacobson in the Wissota Modifieds and Brennan Schmidt in the Wissota Hornets.

Mini Stock Feature

Brandon Puschinsky and Connor Drewry led the mini stocks to the green flag in the night’s feature. After several failed attempts at restarts, Drewry took the lead.

On a subsequent restart, Shannon George powered up and took the lead with Jon Geschwill following into second ahead of the checkered flag. Conrad Schwinn raced up from his fourth-row start into third, dropping Drewry to fourth with Nic Jacobson crossing the finish line fifth.

Wissota Pure Stocks Feature

Dawson Kimble and Bonnie Farrington started the race in the front row, but it was Josh Berg racing high around the track who took the lead from the second row.

Late in the race, Michael Roth powered up inside to take second, dropping Farrington back several positions. Kevin Baumgarner mounted a late charge to take third, and Jared Miller also made a late charge into fifth.

Berg drove to victory lane with the win with Roth, Baumgarner, Kimble and Miller rounding out the top five.

Wissota Street Feature

Scotty Messner charged up from his second-row starting position to take the lead over Dustin Puffe and Mike Hart. VanMill raced inside down the back straight and up into second, while Hart dropped to fifth.

Jeremy Gust powered up on the high side to take third following a caution as Doug VanMill raced with Messner for the lead. Messner held his line and completed the clean sweep with the victory. VanMill, Gust, Hart, and Dave Meyer finished in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Garrett Masurka grabbed an early lead with Trevor Voss close behind.

Adam Prieve quickly made a move past Voss for second in the 3-4 corner.

Prieve continued his assault on the lead with an excellent duel with Masurka for the lead. Racing low in turn two, Prieve took the lead and drove to victory. Masurka was second with Conrad Schwinn, Blake Erickson and Voss in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

In one of the best races of the 2019 season, Matt Fullerton took the initial lead followed by Weston Ramsrud, Brandon Bahr, Brent Foster and Dean Eggebraaten.

Eggebraaten charged top side into third and then low in turn two into second. Eggebraaten raced into the lead on the next lap, but Fullerton and Skyler Smith soon raced side by side with him for the lead.

Lap after lap, the three racers put on a show for the fans.

Smith raced up top to take over second with Eggebraaten still next to him and Fullerton fighting to hold onto the lead. Fullerton tried the high side and dropped to third with Eggebraaten and Smith both getting by him.

Eggebraaten and Smith continued their war on the track, racing side by side lap after lap. Eggebraaten won the race by a car length with Smith, Fullerton, Bahr, and Jeff Reed in the top five.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

Matt Sparby raced hard down the front straight to take the lead over Tim Carlson. Sparby kept his foot on the gas and charged ahead by several car lengths.

Dalton Carlson challenged his dad Tim Carlson for second and made the pass, but Sparby had a huge lead and picked up the feature win. Dalton Carlson, Tim Carlson, Curtis Newberg and Brandon Bahr finished in the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

Rick Jacobson grabbed an early lead with Michael MacAdams, Tim Jackson, John Farrington, and Dan Ebert trailing.

Ebert eventually raced forward to challenge Jacobson for the lead as the two raced away from the field. Jacobson didn’t make any mistakes and held his lead to take the victory with Ebert, Doyle Erickson, Jackson and Lance Schilling finishing in the top five.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Travis Olafson powered into the lead with Brennan Schmidt, Jared Miller, Ross Magnuson and Aiden Helwig chasing him. On the back straight, Schmidt powered by Olafson for the lead with Magnuson racing high around Olafson for second.

Schmidt picked up the feature win with Magnuson, Miller, Olafson and Helwig finishing in the top five to cap the night of racing.