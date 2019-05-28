A tremendous crowd packed the grandstands for opening day to see a racecard with nine classes of cars to start the year. Mother Nature, however, had other ideas.

During the intermission prior to the features, after the heats had been run, the rain began to fall once again Sunday.

Track personnel worked diligently to pack the track in. The racers joined the packing but the rain kept falling. With the new track surface, officials called it a night and determined drivers would race double features on Monday, May 27.

Monday came, and so did the rains, as the plug was pulled on the Memorial Day races.

The rained-out features from Memorial Day Weekend will be run Sunday, June 2, prior to the regular racecard. Makeup feature races will begin at 3 p.m. with the regular racecard to follow. Admission for the first 200 fans with wrist bands from last weekend’s races will receive a free hot dog and chips.

Before the rain started to fall, more than 100 cars filled the pits as racers from the Northern Renegades Wingless Sprints and Northern Vintage classes joined the regular racecard of Bemidji Mini Stocks, Wissota Hornets, Wissota Pure Stocks, Wissota Mod Fours, Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Wissota Super Stocks and Wissota Modifieds.

Many improvements to the track have been made with cutting the high banks down and widening the race surface to create a 3/8-mile track. New guard rails on the back straight and fencing along the grandstand side were improved, as well as repairs to the grandstands. A new pit setup was also welcomed by the racers.

Before the first heat of racing, a moment of silence was held for longtime Bemidji area racer and friend Lynn Lucken who recently died.

Bemidji Speedway results (May 26)

A Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. 77-Brady Dyrdahl, [5]; 2. 8-Tim Jackson, [4]; 3. 76-Keith Koski, [1]; 4. 40F-John Farrington, [6]; 5. 24M-Michael MacAdams, [3]; 6. (DNF) 47-Danny Vang, [2]

Heat 2: 1. 22-Davey Mills, [2]; 2. 99-Doyle Erickson, [1]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu, [5]; 4. 8T-Doug VanMill, [3]; 5. 88-Chad Dyrdahl, [4]

Heat 3: 1. 46H-Ken Hron, [1]; 2. 4-Blake Higginbotham, [3]; 3. 3-Keith Keena, [2]; 4. 95-Mark Esala, [4]; 5. 69R-Jason Paulson, [5]

B Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [3]; 2. 41-Tyler McClellan, [2]; 3. 16-Skyler Smith, [4]; 4. 1-Matt Fullerton, [5]; 5. 41X-Austin McClellan, [6]; 6. 24-Mike Hart, [1]

Heat 2: 1. 2R-Jeff Reed, [1]; 2. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, [3]; 3. REDR-Dylan Miller, [4]; 4. 10B-Bill Beaulieu, [2]; 5. 18J-Alex Johnson, [5]

Heat 3: 1. 2S-Matt Schow, [2]; 2. 28S-Ryan Schow, [5]; 3. 7-Levi Mutch, [1]; 4. 8D-Zach Jackson, [3]; 5. (DNF) 14J-Haley Jones, [4]

Mod Fours

Heat 1: 1. 9-Adam Prieve, [1]; 2. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [3]; 3. 30-Dean Shaver, [4]; 4. 23-Allen Foster, [7]; 5. 5F-Nicole Feda, [5]; 6. 17T-Trevor Voss, [6]; (DNS) 95-Brenda Shaver,

Heat 2: 1. 2-Josh Seely-Sautbine, [6]; 2. 24-Mike Hart, [2]; 3. 2H-Francis Hauber, [5]; 4. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [3]; 5. 26M-Garrett Masurka, [1]; 6. 05F-Brian Feda, [4]

Hornets

Heat 1: 1. 87-Shannon George, [1]; 2. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [3]; 3. 27-William Foster, [2]; 4. 81X-Mike Sparby, [6]; 5. 13J-Nicholas Jessen, [4]; 6. 9-Waylon Current, [5]

Heat 2: 1. 28-John Current, [1]; 2. 24-Mike Hart, [5]; 3. 18X-Connor Drewry, [4]; 4. 90-Cory Nelson, [2]; 5. 05-Travis Seitz, [3]; 6. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky, [6]

Pure Stock

Heat 1: 1. 66-Michael Roth, [3]; 2. 11-Devyn Weleski, [1]; 3. 36-Tyler Kroening, [2]; 4. 14L-Dillon Lutgen, [5]; 5. 74-Steve Nordhagen, [6]; 6. (DNF) 23X-Chad Tabaka, [4]

Heat 2: 1. 57-Austin Carlson, [1]; 2. 5-Dusty Caspers, [3]; 3. 12O-Travis Olafson, [2]; 4. 89F-Bonnie Farrington, [5]; 5. 14-Cody Buchanan, [4]

Heat 3: 1. 88-Chad Puschinsky, [3]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg, [5]; 3. 3-Kade Leeper, [1]; 4. 39-Deryk Weleski, [2]; 5. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek, [4]

Heat 4: 1. 72-Kevin Baumgarner, [1]; 2. 22M-Jared Miller, [3]; 3. D7-Donahue Wittner, [6]; 4. 4K-Dawson Kimble, [4]; 5. 3B-Travis Bitker, [2]; 6. 13J-Nicholas Jessen, [5]

Bemidji Mini Stocks

Heat 1: 1. 8-Jared Miller, [3]; 2. 12O-Travis Olafson, [1]; 3. 5-Peyton Edelman, [2]; 4. 53-Ross Magnuson, [6]; 5. 25-Jordan Thayer, [8]; 6. 13H-Andrew Hansen, [7]; 7. 23-Malakai Wilson, [5]; 8. 32-Brenna Schmidt, [4]

Super Stocks

Heat 1: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick, [6]; 2. 7-Tim Carlson, [1]; 3. 57-Dalton Carlson, [5]; 4. 14-Al Sadek Jr, [2]; 5. 65-Ron Reed, [3]; 6. F15-Devin Fouquette, [4]

Heat 2: 1. 81X-Matt Sparby, [4]; 2. 86-Don Smith, [3]; 3. 57H-Nathan Higginbotham, [1]; 4. 11H-Harley Kroening, [2]; 5. 155-Chad Fouquette, [5]; 6. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [6]+

Northern Renegade Wingless Sprints

Heat Results: 1. Jori Hughes; 2. Paul Schultz; 3. Troy Guessner; 4. Josh Braford; 5. Tyler Wass; 6. Brian Trembath; 7. Teal Arnason