BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Speedway hosted a packed grandstand for “Rockstar Kids Night” on Sunday, Aug. 11, with 77 cars on hand to race.

Just two weeks remain for track points with many classes still up for grabs. On Sunday, Aug. 18, the track will host a Wissota Street Stock special along with all regular classes. It’s also “Box Car Night” for kids to bring handmade “box car” racers to the track and race during intermission.

Mini Stocks Feature

Brandon Puschinsky and Travis Seitz led the first feature. After three failed attempts at the start, racing went green with Nic Jessen in the lead.

From fourth, Conrad Schwinn raced inside and into third. Schwinn continued down the back straight and powered to the lead for the win. Jacobson, Jake Geschwill, Jessen and Jon Geschwill followed in the top five.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

At the green flag, Deryk and Devyn Weleski raced door-to-door, with Josh Berg charging up on the inside.

Michael Roth moved up from his second-row start and into the lead, while the race began to see multiple crashes and restarts. Roth and Berg were nose-to-tail up front, and two cautions later, it was Berg’s turn to spin out.

Roth picked up his victory with Austin Carlson, Kevin Baumgarner, Dusty Caspers and Kade Leeper filling out the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

With Alex Johnson on the pole, Zach Jackson made the first move forward with an inside pass in turn two for second. Jackson dove low in turn two and took the lead, but a caution flag moved him back and put Johnson back out front for the restart.

Jackson next used the three-four corner to take the front position, while the battle for second went three-wide. Jackson finished with the feature win, while Jeff Reed claimed second. Brandon Bahr, Dan Eggebraaten and Skyler Smith also finished in the top five.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Brandon Bahr and Harley Kroening led a small pack of Wissota Super Stocks.

Matt Sparby raced inside to grab control of second from Kroening, though Dalton Carlson ultimately passed him for the runner-up spot. The final laps were single file with Bahr picking up the victory. Carlson, Korening and Sparby followed in order.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Blake Erickson quickly moved up from fourth to second and began challenging Trevor Voss for the lead just two laps in. National points leader Adam Prieve also moved in to fifth.

Conrad Schwinn bypassed both Erickson and Voss for first, and, following a caution, Schwinn and Prieve dueled for the lead. However, it was Erickson who passed both on the inside for his first win of the summer.

Schwinn, Prieve, Allen Foster and Mike Hart made up the top five.

Wissota Hornets Feature

Jordan Thayer and Travis Olafson brought the race to the green flag, but it was Jared Miller who came out in the lead.

Miller powered out to a sizeable lead with Tate Niehaus chasing him before a caution slowed the field to a restart. Miller held his position nonetheless to pick up the win.

Niehaus, Olafson, Brad Currier and Andy Hansen rounded out the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

John Farrington and Michael MacAdams brought a strong field to the green flag. MacAdams powered to the initial lead, while Dan Ebert moved out to the high side and passed several drivers to take over third on the back straight.

Ebert made it look easy, continuing forward and passing MacAdams for the lead in a two-lap surge. From there, he pulled away from the field for the win.

Josh Beaulieu raced from tailback into second, while Scott Engholm, Tim Jackson and MacAdams took home top-five honors.

Aug. 11 Results

A Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 60-Dan Ebert, [8]; 2. 34-Scott Engholm, [4]; 3. 8-Tim Jackson, [6]; 4. 24M-Michael MacAdams, [2]; 5. 8T-Doug VanMill, [12]; 6. 40F-John Farrington, [1]; 7. 43-Lance Schilling, [5]; 8. 88-Chad Dyrdahl, [11]; 9. 99-Doyle Erickson, [3]; 10. 3-Keith Keena, [9]; 11. (DNF) 8Y-Bill Yonke, [10]; (DQ) 22B-Josh Beaulieu, [7]

Heat 1: 1. 8-Tim Jackson, [1]; 2. 60-Dan Ebert, [3]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu, [4]; 4. 99-Doyle Erickson, [6]; 5. 3-Keith Keena, [5]; 6. (DNF) 8T-Doug VanMill, [2]

Heat 2: 1. 40F-John Farrington, [2]; 2. 43-Lance Schilling, [5]; 3. 24M-Michael MacAdams, [3]; 4. 34-Scott Engholm, [1]; 5. 8Y-Bill Yonke, [6]; 6. 88-Chad Dyrdahl, [4]

B Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 8-Zachary Jackson, [2]; 2. 2R-Jeff Reed, [3]; 3. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [4]; 4. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, [7]; 5. 16-Skyler Smith, [8]; 6. 33N-Jeff Nelson, [6]; 7. 67-Weston Ramsrud, [13]; 8. 19-Darrin Lawler, [5]; 9. 41-Austin McClellan, [11]; 10. 18J-Alex Johnson, [1]; 11. 7-Levi Mutch, [12]; 12. (DNF) 74-Gary James Nelson, [14]; 13. (DNF) 1-Matt Fullerton, [10]; 14. (DNF) 24-Mike Hart, [9]

Heat 1: 1. 16-Skyler Smith, [4]; 2. 8-Zachary Jackson, [2]; 3. 2R-Jeff Reed, [6]; 4. 18J-Alex Johnson, [1]; 5. 24-Mike Hart, [3]; 6. (DNF) 67-Weston Ramsrud, [5]; 7. (DNF) 74-Gary James Nelson, [7]

Heat 2: 1. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, [1]; 2. 19-Darrin Lawler, [2]; 3. 33N-Jeff Nelson, [7]; 4. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [5]; 5. 1-Matt Fullerton, [4]; 6. 41-Austin McClellan, [6]; 7. 7-Levi Mutch, [3]

Dirt 4 cyl Modified

A Feature 1: 1. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [7]; 2. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [5]; 3. 9-Adam Prieve, [8]; 4. 23-Allen Foster, [3]; 5. 24-Mike Hart, [9]; 6. 2H-Francis Hauber, [4]; 7. 5F-Nicole Feda, [11]; 8. 05F-Brian Feda, [10]; 9. (DNF) 17T-Trevor Voss, [1]; 10. (DNF) 30-Dean Shaver, [6]; 11. (DNF) 26M-Garrett Masurka, [2]

Heat 1: 1. 30-Dean Shaver, [4]; 2. 17T-Trevor Voss, [2]; 3. 26M-Garrett Masurka, [5]; 4. 23-Allen Foster, [1]; 5. 24-Mike Hart, [6]; 6. 5F-Nicole Feda, [3]

Heat 2: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [2]; 2. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [4]; 3. 9-Adam Prieve, [3]; 4. 2H-Francis Hauber, [1]; 5. 05F-Brian Feda, [5]

Mini Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [8]; 2. 32-Nicholas Jacobson, [7]; 3. 77-Jake Geschwill, [10]; 4. 13J-Nicholas Jessen, [3]; 5. 9-Jon Geschwill, [5]; 6. 05-Travis Seitz, [2]; 7. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky, [1]; 8. 18X-Connor Drewry, [6]; 9. (DNF) 3D-Ashton Schwinn, [9]; 10. (DNF) 28-John Current, [4]

Heat 1: 1. 28-John Current, [1]; 2. 13J-Nicholas Jessen, [4]; 3. 18X-Connor Drewry, [3]; 4. 05-Travis Seitz, [2]; 5. (DNF) 77-Jake Geschwill, [5]

Heat 2: 1. 6-Conrad Schwinn, [3]; 2. 9-Jon Geschwill, [2]; 3. 32-Nicholas Jacobson, [4]; 4. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky, [1]; 5. 3D-Ashton Schwinn, [5]

Pure Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 66-Michael Roth, [5]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson, [6]; 3. 72-Kevin Baumgarner, [9]; 4. 5-Dusty Caspers, [8]; 5. 3-Kade Leeper, [10]; 6. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek, [14]; 7. 89F-Bonnie Farrington, [13]; 8. 36-Tyler Kroening, [7]; 9. 39-Deryk Weleski, [3]; 10. 35B-Josh Berg, [4]; 11. 7-Bryan Karl, [15]; 12. 3B-Sam Delaney, [16]; 13. 12O-Travis Olafson, [12]; 14. (DNF) D7-Donahue Wittner, [11]; 15. (DNF) 11-Devyn Weleski, [2]; (DNS) 4K-Dawson Kimble

Heat 1: 1. 11-Devyn Weleski, [2]; 2. 72-Kevin Baumgarner, [3]; 3. 5-Dusty Caspers, [1]; 4. 3-Kade Leeper, [5]; 5. 89F-Bonnie Farrington, [4]; 6. 7-Bryan Karl, [6]

Heat 2: 1. 57-Austin Carlson, [2]; 2. 36-Tyler Kroening, [1]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg, [3]; 4. D7-Donahue Wittner, [5]; 5. (DNF) 3B-Sam Delaney, [4]

Heat 3: 1. 66-Michael Roth, [4]; 2. 4K-Dawson Kimble, [2]; 3. 39-Deryk Weleski, [3]; 4. 12O-Travis Olafson, [5]; 5. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek, [1]

Sport Compact

A Feature 1: 1. 8-Jared Miller, [4]; 2. 71TN-Tate Niehaus, [5]; 3. 12O-Travis Olafson, [2]; 4. 41-Brad Currier, [7]; 5. 13H-Andrew Hansen, [8]; 6. 32-Brennan Schmidt, [9]; 7. 25-Jordan Thayer, [1]; (DNS) 53-Ross Magnuson, ; (DNS) 23-Malakai Wilson

Heat 1: 1. 8-Jared Miller, [7]; 2. 71TN-Tate Niehaus, [9]; 3. 53-Ross Magnuson, [1]; 4. 12O-Travis Olafson, [2]; 5. 25-Jordan Thayer, [8]; 6. (DNF) 23-Malakai Wilson, [4]; 7. (DNF) 41-Brad Currier, [5]; 8. (DNF) 13H-Andrew Hansen, [6]; 9. (DNF) 32-Brennan Schmidt, [3]

Super Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [1]; 2. 57-Dalton Carlson, [4]; 3. 11H-Harley Kroening, [2]; 4. 81X-Matt Sparby, [3]; 5. (DNF) 7-Tim Carlson, [5]

Heat 1: 1. 57-Dalton Carlson, [3]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby, [1]; 3. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [5]; 4. 11H-Harley Kroening, [4]; 5. (DNF) 7-Tim Carlson, [2]