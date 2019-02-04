Search
    AUTO RACING: Ice racers back after two-week absence

    By Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer Today at 6:11 p.m.
    In the second set feature of the B class during Sunday's Garfield Lake ice races, it was a photo finish between Chris Roller (No. 34) and Reid Watson (No. 50). Roller was declared the winner. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)1 / 10
    John Hadrava was the Class A first set feature winner on Sunday. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)2 / 10
    Reid Watson won the first set Class B feature. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)3 / 10
    Kalin Honer was the Class A second set feature winner. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)4 / 10
    Chris Roller won his first ever feature Sunday in the second set of Class B. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)5 / 10
    Matt Harvey was the B class first heat winner. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)6 / 10
    Brandon Bahr won the B class third heat. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)7 / 10
    Robb Martinson won the B class first heat in the second set. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)8 / 10
    The B class second set third heat winner was Dennis Clark. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)9 / 10
    The A class second set second heat winner was Ryan Julin. (Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer)10 / 10

    LAPORTE -- Following two weeks of cancellations due to the frigid temperatures, the Garfield Lake Ice Racers were back on track Sunday afternoon on Garfield Lake in Laporte.

    A total of 34 cars filled the pits with 20 cars in the B class and 14 in the A class. A large crowd gathered on the east side of the track to enjoy the races and concessions.

    Winners on Sunday in the A class were Kalin Honer with two heat wins and a feature win, and John Hadrava with one heat win and a feature win. Also winning a heat race was Ryan Julin in the A class.

    In the B class, Reid Watson picked up a feature win, as did Chris Roller. Six different drivers won heat races in the B class, including Roller, Matt Harvey, Nathan Doughty, Brandon Bahr, Rob Martinson and Dennis Clark.

    Races will resume next Sunday at noon. Admission is free to the public.

    Sunday’s Results

    Class A Set One

    Heat 1: John Hadrava, Ryan Julin, Jon Geshwill, Ryan/Collette Huston, John Farrington.

    Heat 2: Kalin Honer, Bob Pawlitschek, Bonnie Farrington, Justin Miller, John Sharpnack.

    Feature (Top 10): John Hadrava, Ryan Julin, Ryan/Collette Huston, Kalin Honer, Bonnie Farrington, John Farrington, Bob Pawlitschek, Joel Harvey, Thomas Ahrndt, John Sharpnack.

    Class B Set One

    Heat 1: Matt Harvey, Cody Hoffman, Dennis Clark, James Dwire, Miranda Richards.

    Heat 2: Nathan Doughty, Nathan Zanter, Josh Bitker, Reid Watson, Kevin Bahr.

    Heat 3: Brandon Bahr, Sam Delaney, Chris Roller, Tony Rohloff, Nick Lewis.

    Feature (Top 10): Reid Watson, Tony Rohloff, Josh Bitker, James Dwire, Zack Tolman, Dennis Clark, Sam Delaney, Nick Lewis, Abe Forseman, Brandon Bahr.

    Class A Set Two

    Heat 1: Kalin Honer, Ryan/Collette Huston, Bonnie Farrington, Joel Harvey, Neal Garber.

    Heat 2: Ryan Julin, John Farrington, John Hadrava, Thomas Ahrndt, John Sharpnack.

    Feature (Top 10): Kalin Honer, Ryan Julin, Joel Harvey, Bonnie Farrington, John Hadrava, John Farrington, Thomas Ahrndt, Ryan/Collette Huston, Neil Garber, John Sharpnack.

    Class B Set Two

    Heat 1: Rob Martinson, Reid Watson, Abe Forseman, Nick Lewis, Jayden Stevenson.

    Heat 2: Chris Roller, Tony Rohloff, Cody Hoffman, Zack Tolman, Sam Delaney.

    Heat 3: Dennis Clark, James Dwire, Nate Zanter, Kevin Bahr, Josh Bitker.

    Feature (Top 10): Chris Roller, Reid Watson, Cody Hoffman, Zack Tolman, Miranda Richards, Tony Rohloff, Nick Lewis, Kevin Bahr, Sam Delaney, Robb Martinson.

