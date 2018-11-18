Logano wins race, NASCAR season title

In the darkness of the South Florida swamps, it was a tear-soaked "me" hoisting the big, silver championship trophy in victory lane at the 1.5-mile oval following the Ford EcoBoost 400.

The season championship was Logano's first after 363 starts. The Team Penske driver led a race-best 80 laps in getting it. His margin of victory was 1.7 seconds.

"We did it," he said. "We won the championship. I can't believe it. I don't even know what to say."

The Big Three -- as past champions Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were dubbed after piling up 20 victories in 2018 among them -- headed out of Homestead with finishes of second, third and fourth, respectively.

Logano's winning move came with 12 laps to go when he passed defending race and Cup champion Truex for the lead. From there, he sprinted to the easy win.

All of the Championship 4 drivers led laps and all had shots at the win and title, but Logano was the one shedding tears of joy.

Notable season-ending facts: