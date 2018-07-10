AUTO RACING: Bemidji Speedway races rained out

Light rains started in the area at around 1:30 pm. Waiting to see if the narrow line of rain showers would move north or south was fruitless as the rains continued to fall on the speedway. With a few race cars and drivers arriving at the track everyone had eyes to the skies or smartphones looking for a break in the clouds, but none came and Stranger had to make the call. Races were cancelled.

Next Sunday races will begin at 5 p.m. with all classes running including Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Mod Fours, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks and A Modifieds.

At the midway point of the season the current point leader in mini stocks is Blake Erickson with 500 points. Following him are Dawson Kimble (490) and Conrad Schwinn (460).

In the Wissota Pure stocks, Dusty Caspers leads the way with 633 points, while Kevin Baumgarner is in second with 588 points and in third is Austin Carlson with 563 points.

In the Wissota Mod Fours, Schwinn leads with 608 points followed by Josh Seely-Sautbine (579) and Dean Shaver (578).

Making up the top three in the Wissota Midwest Modified class are Doyle Erickson (636), Tim Jackson (547) and Alex Johnson (544), while the Wissota Super Stocks are led by Dalton Carlson (519), his father, Tim Carlson (496) and Ron Reed (482).

Tim Jackson leads the Wissota Modified class with 495 points, with Rick Jacobson second with 473 points and Doug VanMill in third with 467.

Just seven more regular season race nights remain with the “Season Championships” set for Sunday, Aug. 26. The racing season ends at Bemidji Speedway with the 39th Annual Paul Bunyan Stampede on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22-23.