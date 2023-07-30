Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Morgan Hetletved fells Abbie Kelm for 1st Birchmont title in 4th attempt

Returning to the championship match, Morgan Hetletved clinched her first-ever Birchmont crown over top-seeded defending champion Abbie Kelm with a gorgeous three-shot combo on the 17th hole.

080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT fist bump.jpg
Morgan Hetletved, left, and Abbie Kelm fist bump after the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Today at 9:11 PM

BEMIDJI – Morgan Hetletved’s 2022 Birchmont Golf Tournament didn’t go the way she wanted it to.

In last year’s iteration of the Birchmont at Bemidji Town and Country Club, Hetletved, the No. 3 seed in the field, was upset in the Round of 16, bringing an abrupt end to her run one year after finishing as the runner-up in the women’s division.

In 2023, she left no doubt. Returning to the championship match on Saturday again as the third seed, Hetletved clinched her first-ever Birchmont crown over top-seeded defending champion Abbie Kelm, besting Kelm 3-and-1 with a gorgeous three-shot combo on the 17th hole.

“I was really nervous coming down the stretch,” Hetletved said. “So it feels good to finish ‘er out.”

080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Morgan Hetletved.jpg
Morgan Hetletved putts the ball during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

She didn’t look it. Hetletved struck her tee shot well on 17 and hit the fairway with room to spare, then laid up a picturesque second shot within 10 feet of the pin. A perfectly executed putt for birdie ensured that the Birchmont would add a new women’s champion in its 99th edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm happy for her,” said Kelm, Hetletved’s former teammate with the North Dakota women’s golf team. “She played really well today, and she deserves it.”

Hetletved held the lead for most of the round, going 3 up by the turn and fluctuating between 2 up and 4 up from there. Kelm began to come back with consecutive victories on holes 14 and 15, but Hetletved rediscovered her best strokes in the nick of time.

“(I was taking) deep breaths coming down the stretch,” Hetletved said. “That's really all that got me through that. … (It was) a relief that I actually made the putt, because putting down the stretch was a little rough. So it was good to finish on a birdie.”

080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Morgan Hetletved chip.jpg
Morgan Hetletved chips the ball during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

For her second shot, Hetletved embraced the nervous energy saturating her body and infused it into her swing. With that much juice in her system, it made sense to swing for the fences.

“I was 114 out, and I was like, ‘Well, that's not a great yardage at all,” Hetletved said. “I knew I had adrenaline, and I (thought), ‘My one club, if I hit it good, can go 105. And I hit it 114. So (I) clubbed down for sure on that one.”

In her fourth year competing at the Birchmont, Hetletved is finally on top. She plans to be back next year to defend her title, and it sounds like Kelm will be waiting for her once again.

“Probably (I’ll be back),” said Kelm, who returned to Bemidji for the first time since moving to Spokane Valley, Wash., in December. “It’s a great week to come back. The weather’s amazing.”

080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Embrace.jpg
Morgan Hetletved, left, and Abbie Kelm embrace after the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“This week is so fun,” Hetletved agreed. “I love it here. You kind of forget about reality when you come here, honestly. I have so many emails to attend to, but I just forget about them. I'm like, ‘Oh, they're not there.’ Because we're here, and we're having fun with all of our friends and playing golf. There's nothing better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Hetletved and Kelm, fellow UND women’s golfer Lily Bredemeier joined the championship foursome and herself took home the women’s consolation championship. It was a Kelly green kind of day at BTCC.

080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Lily Bredemeier.jpg
Lily Bredemeier tees off on hole No. 9 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It's fun (to play together),” Hetletved said. “Really, it’s just for fun, and whoever wins, I'd be happy if (Kelm) won. We are really good friends, so it didn't really matter to me.”

Though she solved the course in sterling fashion on Saturday, Hetletved still has one riddle left to resolve – how she’ll celebrate the momentous occasion.

“I don't know,” Hetletved laughed. “I’ve got to go home, and then I guess we'll figure it out. (But I’m relieved). I can breathe.”

080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Morgan Hetletved sand.jpg
Morgan Hetletved chips out of the bunker during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Abbie Kelm chip 2.jpg
Abbie Kelm chips the ball out of the rough on hole No. 9 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Abbie Kelm teeing.jpg
Abbie Kelm tees off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Claudia Pilot.jpg
Claudia Pilot putts the ball on hole No. 9 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
What To Read Next
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Curt Howard 1.jpg
Sports
Tournament director Curt Howard wins Birchmont senior championship
15m ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-FRI Abbie Kelm.jpg
Sports
Abbie Kelm to defend Birchmont title, Eckmann’s Cinderella run ends against Hetletved
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
051923.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Hunter Brodina.jpg
Sports
Centaurs end season with tight win over Washburn, finish 1-2 at state tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
13h ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-FRI Abbie Kelm.jpg
Sports
Abbie Kelm to defend Birchmont title, Eckmann’s Cinderella run ends against Hetletved
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
080622.N.BP.TACOFEST - 12.jpg
Local
Sanford Health, Lueken’s Village Foods’ 25th annual Taco Fest set for Aug. 2
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
support-within-reach.jpg
Columns
Support Within Reach: Music therapy and sexual violence
14h ago
 · 
By  Cassidy Brink, Support Within Reach