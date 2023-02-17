99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Beavers roll past St. Cloud State 99-81

RJ Smith led the way for the Beavers with a perfect shooting night. He made all seven of his shots from the field, three of them from beyond the arc, and added 4 of 4 free throws.

021823.S.BP.BSUMBB RJ Smith.jpg
Bemidji State graduate student RJ Smith (10) elevates towards rim during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 16, 2023 08:51 PM

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men's basketball team scorched the nets Thursday night and ran away from St. Cloud State for a 99-81 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers (18-9 13-8 NSIC) made 34 of 56 shots from the field, including 15 of 23 on 3-pointers, in their penultimate regular-season game. They’ll finish with a 1 p.m. game at Minnesota Duluth on Saturday before hosting an NSIC playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

021823.S.BP.BSUMBB Mohamed Kone.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone elevates towards the rim for a layup during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Fifth-year senior RJ Smith led the way for the Beavers with a perfect shooting night. He made all seven of his shots from the field, three of them from beyond the arc, and added 4 of 4 free throws for 21 points. Junior John Sutherland also scored 21, while Dalton Albrecht added 18 and Mohamed Kone and Brayden Williams each chipped in 15.

St. Cloud (9-17 6-15 NSIC) got 19 points from Kevin Cook.

Bemidji State 99, St. Cloud State 81

SCS 40 41 -- 81

BSU 51 48 -- 99

ST. CLOUD STATE -- Cook 19, Bagley 14, Aguilar 11, Willert 9, Taylor 9, Mutimer 8, Renta 4, Jentzen 4, Dahl 3. Totals: 33-65 FGs, 11-29 3-pt. FGs, 4-7 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Smith 21, Sutherland 21, Albrecht 18, Kone 15, Williams 15, Tennyson 9. Totals: 34-56 FGs, 15-23 3-pt. FGs, 16-20 FTs.

021823.S.BP.BSUMBB student section.jpg
The Bemidji State student section cheers after a big play during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
021823.S.BP.BSUMBB Johnny Tennyson.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Johnny Tennyson reads the defense during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
021823.S.BP.BSUMBB Mohamed Kone, Brayden Williams.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone, right, high-fives freshman Brayden Williams after a free-throw during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
021823.S.BP.BSUMBB John Sutherland.jpg
Bemidji State junior John Sutherland (23) elevates towards the rim for a layup during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

