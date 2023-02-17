MEN’S BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Beavers roll past St. Cloud State 99-81

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men's basketball team scorched the nets Thursday night and ran away from St. Cloud State for a 99-81 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers (18-9 13-8 NSIC) made 34 of 56 shots from the field, including 15 of 23 on 3-pointers, in their penultimate regular-season game. They’ll finish with a 1 p.m. game at Minnesota Duluth on Saturday before hosting an NSIC playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone elevates towards the rim for a layup during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Fifth-year senior RJ Smith led the way for the Beavers with a perfect shooting night. He made all seven of his shots from the field, three of them from beyond the arc, and added 4 of 4 free throws for 21 points. Junior John Sutherland also scored 21, while Dalton Albrecht added 18 and Mohamed Kone and Brayden Williams each chipped in 15.

St. Cloud (9-17 6-15 NSIC) got 19 points from Kevin Cook.

Bemidji State 99, St. Cloud State 81

ADVERTISEMENT

SCS 40 41 -- 81

BSU 51 48 -- 99

ST. CLOUD STATE -- Cook 19, Bagley 14, Aguilar 11, Willert 9, Taylor 9, Mutimer 8, Renta 4, Jentzen 4, Dahl 3. Totals: 33-65 FGs, 11-29 3-pt. FGs, 4-7 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Smith 21, Sutherland 21, Albrecht 18, Kone 15, Williams 15, Tennyson 9. Totals: 34-56 FGs, 15-23 3-pt. FGs, 16-20 FTs.

The Bemidji State student section cheers after a big play during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State freshman Johnny Tennyson reads the defense during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone, right, high-fives freshman Brayden Williams after a free-throw during the second half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer