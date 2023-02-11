99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Fast-starting Northern State stifles Beavers 85-63

The Beavers’ John Sutherland tied a career high with 27 points and added seven rebounds, but the Wolves held his teammates down.

021523.S.BP.BSUMBB Dalton Albrecht.jpg
Bemidji State junior Dalton Albrecht (0) goes to the rim during the first half against Northern State on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 08:44 PM
Share

BEMIDJI -- Northern State used a 10-0 run to start the game and then a 20-9 run to open the second half to pull away from the Bemidji State men's basketball team for the 85-63 win in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play Friday night at the BSU Gymnasium.

Northern State (20-5, 16-3 NSIC) collected the first 10 points of the game in just under three minutes into the opening half. Bemidji State (16-9, 11-8 NSIC) answered back with a strong 8-0 spurt to trim the deficit to two.

021523.S.BP.BSUMBB RJ Smith.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year RJ Smith (10) makes a drive to the rim during the first half on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers’ John Sutherland tied a career high with 27 points and added seven rebounds, but the Wolves held his teammates down and outscored Bemidji State 47-26 in the second half.

Sutherland went 12 for 19 from the field, adding a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. RJ Smith and Dalton Albrecht each added 10 points.

Bemidji State is now two games back of Minnesota Duluth for third place in the NSIC North Division. Northern State continues to hold the top spot at 16-3, followed by MSU Moorhead at 15-4. The Beavers have secured at least the fourth seed in the division, which ensures a home NSIC playoff game on Feb. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

021523.S.BP.BSUMBB Mohamed Kone.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone (3) defends Northern State's Sam Masten (5) during the first half on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State will continue the homestand at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 when they play MSU Moorhead for Senior Day. The Beavers will honor their two seniors in Smith and Mohamed Kone before the game.

Northern State 85, Bemidji State 63

NSU 38 47 -- 85

BSU 35 28 -- 63

NORTHERN STATE -- Masten 21, Moni 19, Belka 18, Dilling 16, Reede 6, Nhial 5. Totals: 33-62 FGs, 14-33 3-pt. FGs, 5-5 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 27, Smith 10, Albrecht 10, Kone 9, Tennyson 5, Williams 2. Totals: 26-62 FGs, 7-21 3-pt. FGs, 4-10 FTs.

Related Topics: BASKETBALL
What To Read Next
Untitled design copy.png
Local
Natalie Nicholson, Alexis Desjarlait inducted into Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame
Alexis Desjarlait of Red Lake and Natalie Nicholson of Bemidji were recognized for their individual accomplishments in their sport and their leadership and representation of Indigenous athletes.
February 10, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
021123.S.BP.BHSBHKY Austin Coe.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Warroad’s top line dominates as Jacks drop 6th in a row
The Bemidji High School boys hockey team was shutout 8-0 by Warroad, Class A's top-ranked team.
February 09, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
021123.N.BP.UNIFIEDBASKETBALL 13.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's first-ever Special Olympics basketball match-up unifies community
The school had a historic night on Wednesday as it furthered its commitment as a Unified Champion School.
February 09, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
020823.OP.BP.LETTER.MILLER.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The value Nate Mathews has brought to Bemidji
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
February 08, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristi Tell Miller, Bemidji