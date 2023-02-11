MEN’S BASKETBALL: Fast-starting Northern State stifles Beavers 85-63

BEMIDJI -- Northern State used a 10-0 run to start the game and then a 20-9 run to open the second half to pull away from the Bemidji State men's basketball team for the 85-63 win in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play Friday night at the BSU Gymnasium.

Northern State (20-5, 16-3 NSIC) collected the first 10 points of the game in just under three minutes into the opening half. Bemidji State (16-9, 11-8 NSIC) answered back with a strong 8-0 spurt to trim the deficit to two.

Bemidji State fifth-year RJ Smith (10) makes a drive to the rim during the first half on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers’ John Sutherland tied a career high with 27 points and added seven rebounds, but the Wolves held his teammates down and outscored Bemidji State 47-26 in the second half.

Sutherland went 12 for 19 from the field, adding a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. RJ Smith and Dalton Albrecht each added 10 points.

Bemidji State is now two games back of Minnesota Duluth for third place in the NSIC North Division. Northern State continues to hold the top spot at 16-3, followed by MSU Moorhead at 15-4. The Beavers have secured at least the fourth seed in the division, which ensures a home NSIC playoff game on Feb. 22.

Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone (3) defends Northern State's Sam Masten (5) during the first half on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State will continue the homestand at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 when they play MSU Moorhead for Senior Day. The Beavers will honor their two seniors in Smith and Mohamed Kone before the game.

Northern State 85, Bemidji State 63

NSU 38 47 -- 85

BSU 35 28 -- 63

NORTHERN STATE -- Masten 21, Moni 19, Belka 18, Dilling 16, Reede 6, Nhial 5. Totals: 33-62 FGs, 14-33 3-pt. FGs, 5-5 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 27, Smith 10, Albrecht 10, Kone 9, Tennyson 5, Williams 2. Totals: 26-62 FGs, 7-21 3-pt. FGs, 4-10 FTs.