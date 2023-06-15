Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, June 15

Sports

Memories of Bemidji Speedway legend John Seitz

John Seitz's memorable racing career lives on through his son, Nick Seitz, at the Bemidji Speedway.

061723.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Nick Seitz.JPG
Nick Seitz poses next to his No. 92 car, the same number his late date, John Seitz, raced during his legendary run in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:42 PM

BEMIDJI – For 18 year old Nick Seitz of Bemidji, the tales of his father are stories that he often hears.

John Seitz started racing in 1992 after buying his first car from Gordie Lancaster, another longtime Bemidji Speedway racer. John demonstrated his talent for stock car racing, improving quickly and winning many races.

In 1993, John was named Rookie of the Year at Bemidji Speedway. He won 15 features in 1996 and was the track champion. He won 24 races in 1997 and was named track champion at both Bemidji and Grand Rapids speedways. In 1998, John won 33 feature races and was crowned National Champion in the Super Stock class. In 1999, he purchased his first Late Model and won his first feature race in the class at Greenbush Raceway in 2000. In 2001, he was the NLRA Tour Champion and again was champion from 2003-05. In 2003, he also won the prestigious Western 100. In total, John won more than 150 feature races.

In 1997, John was the Flagship National Champ and the Governor’s Cup Champion at Dakota Speedway. He was also named Sportsman of the Year in 2001 at the River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks. Everyone loved John, including his competitors. Sadly, he died around friends and competitors when Nick was just 2 years old.

Now, Nick has the familiar No. 92 on the track for the first time in many years. He began his racing career in the Wissota Mod Four class. At 18 years old and a recent honor graduate from Bemidji High School, Nick enjoys doing what his dad loved doing.

“Become more consistent and string some good finishes together. And in the long term, win some races,” Nick said of his goals.

Nick has had some very special help in his pits from some of his dad’s former friends and competitors. On this Father’s Day weekend, John would be very proud of his son Nick’s accomplishments on and off the track.

