Matt and Alexa Sparby forge bond through racing

BEMIDJI – It has always been true that fathers and sons would enjoy racing stock cars together. But in the last few years, a new race team has developed: the “Father and Daughter” race team.

The Sparby family race team consists of Matt, 52, and Alexa, 20. Matt began racing in 2004 and has driven in the Super Stock, Midwest Modified, Modified and Late Model classes. He was named track champion in 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022. His favorite race memory was a clean sweep in both the Midwest Modifieds and the Super Stocks all in one night at Bemidji. Matt qualified for the Wissota 100 and raced his Late Model in Arizona during the winter months.

Alexa raced a Mini Stock once when she was just 14 years old in 2017. She is now in her rookie season in the Wissota Pure Stocks.

“No championships or wins yet, but working on it,” she said.

Alexa is in her final year of studies at Bemidji State University in the criminal justice program and plans to graduate in the spring. She also enjoys flying and has her private pilot license in both an airplane and helicopter and plans on getting her float plane rating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sparby’s can be seen each Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Bemidji Speedway.