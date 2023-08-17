Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mateja Dreyer, Jayme Gordon form another Bemidji Speedway family bond

Mateja Dreyer and Jayme Gordon can be seen at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Bemidji Speedway

Mateja Dreyer, left, and Jayme Gordon form another family bond at the Bemidji Speedway during the summer of 2023.
Courtesy / Dennis Peterson
By Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Today at 10:31 AM

BEMIDJI – Mateja Dreyer started her racing career in 2022.

She is 18 years old and recently graduated from Bemidji High School. In her first year of racing in the Wissota Hornet class, she finished in 10th place in the end-of-year points race. Dreyer plans to attend Bemidji State and attain a Bachelor of Nursing degree.

Her stepdad, Jayme Gordon, was inspired by Dreyer’s racing talents and decided to try it this year. Gordon is also racing in the Wissota Hornet class. In the current season points standings, Dreyer has bragging rights by leading Gordon. Dreyer is in seventh place, one spot ahead of her stepdad. But the season isn’t over yet, with three points races left in the 2023 points season.

Dreyer and Gordon can be seen at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Bemidji Speedway

