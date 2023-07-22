Lundeen walks it off, Centaurs run-rule Moorhead to win Sub-State 14 title

PERHAM – This summer has been all about one thing for the Bemidji American Legion baseball team: enjoying it while it lasts.

With a large contingent of graduated high schoolers playing in their last summer of Legion baseball, the Centaurs bought themselves another week together. Saturday’s 13-3 win over Moorhead in the Sub-State 14 Tournament championship game clinched Bemidji’s spot in the Minnesota Legion Division I State Tournament in Rochester.

The Centaurs went a perfect 4-0 in Perham this week. They outscored their opponents 39-5, which includes Saturday’s run-rule win over the Blues.

“We had a game plan going in,” Bemidji head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “Rarely does the game plan stick to the script in a tournament. Fortunately, our guys were efficient with their pitches. It allowed us to stay a little bit flexible. They just competed. Our defense was on top of it too. We were in plenty of sticky situations. But they got us out of them.”

Bemidji’s nine-run fifth inning was the difference on Saturday. Leading 4-3, Dan Clusiau started the rally with a leadoff single. He later scored on a wild pitch. Will Zellmann singled in two more runs before Ben Corradi made it 8-3 with a run-scoring hit.

Clusiau walked with the bases loaded in his second plate appearance in the fifth inning, setting the stage for Ty Lundeen. He took the second pitch of the at-bat over the left field fence to walk off Moorhead via the 10-run rule.

“It was fun to watch that one go out,” Blumhagen said of Lundeen’s four-bagger. “Ty is a big leader on this team and has been for a couple of years. He’s done so much on the field, on the mound and at the plate. I know us coaches were kind of talking about it, talking about him seeing the ball well today. It just kind of felt like it was coming. We knew he was going to swing for it.”

Hunter Brodina laced an RBI double in the first inning. Landon Hanson and Peyton Neadeau added RBIs with a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice, respectively.

Brodina pitched all five innings for the Centaurs. He allowed one earned run on six hits with four walks. He also tallied two strikeouts.

The Legion baseball season is often viewed as an extension of the high school slate. After earning the top seed in a loaded Section 8-4A Tournament, the Lumberjacks were eliminated prematurely. The Sub-State 14 Tournament was the Centaur’s chance to avenge their playoff woes from June.

“It’s fun to watch them fight to play another day,” Blumhagen said. “To get after it this weekend, after the kind of let down from what they expected during the high school season, you start to question if the hard work is worth it. To have all of this pay off for them is huge.”

The state tournament runs from July 27-30 at the Rochester Baseball Complex and Mayo Field. The state tournament includes four pools of four teams, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to a single elimination championship bracket.

“It’ll start with a day off,” said Blumhagen about the state tournament preparation. “We’ve been out here (in Perham) all week, so a little recovery is in order (on Sunday). We’re in our playoff form right now. We’re going to go down (to Rochester) and keep doing what’s working for us and just see how we do.”

Bemidji will play Eden Prairie at 10 a.m. at Dale Massey Field to kick off pool play.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated on Sunday, July 23, when other team’s in Bemidji’s pool are announced.

Bemidji 13, Moorhead 3 (F/5)

MHD 002 10 – 3-6-2

BEM 310 09 – 13-10-1

WP: Brodina (CG, 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)