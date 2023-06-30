Lumberjack Open youth tennis tournament returns to Bemidji July 8-9

BEMIDJI – The Lumberjack Open is returning to the tennis courts of Bemidji.

The annual youth tennis tournament hosted by the Bemidji Tennis organization will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, at Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School. Singles competition is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and doubles competition will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Brackets for the event will be posted on bemidjitennis.com on Thursday, July 6.

