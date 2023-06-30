Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lumberjack Open youth tennis tournament returns to Bemidji July 8-9

The annual youth tennis tournament hosted by the Bemidji Tennis organization will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, at Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School.

071721.S.BP.LUMBERJACKOPEN 1.jpeg
Bemidji's John McNallan (left) and Michael Dickinson volley while warming up for a doubles match during the Lumberjack Open, held July 10-11, 2021, at Bemidji High School. (Submitted photo)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:36 PM

BEMIDJI – The Lumberjack Open is returning to the tennis courts of Bemidji.

The annual youth tennis tournament hosted by the Bemidji Tennis organization will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, at Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School. Singles competition is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and doubles competition will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Brackets for the event will be posted on bemidjitennis.com on Thursday, July 6.

