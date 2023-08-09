Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Sports

LaValley family runs 5 deep at Bemidji Speedway as budding racing dynasty

Jason, Lucy, Josie, Cejay and Joey LaValley are a racing family. Each has raced at Bemidji Speedway in various classes.

IMG_6605 (2).JPG
From left: Josey, Cejay and Jason LaValley pose with Cejay's race car at Bemidji Speedway.
Contributed
By Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Today at 3:53 PM

Jason, Lucy, Josie, Cejay and Joey LaValley are a racing family. Last year, each was racing at Bemidji Speedway in various classes.

This year, with Jason’s car waiting on parts and due to his having back surgery, he has not had a chance to race, but his daughters have been active on the track. Family matriarch Lucy also raced last year in the Pure Stock class and is helping in the pits this year for the three kids that are racing.

Cejay is 14 years old and going into her freshman year at Bemidji High School. This is her second year of racing in the Wissota Hornet class. She says she would love to move up to the Wissota Mod Fours next year. She currently sits in third place in a very competitive field of drivers. Cejay is also active in sports and is a goalie in hockey.

Josey is 17 and entering her senior year at Bemidji High School. She is currently driving in the Wissota Pure Stock class after competing for two years in the Wissota Hornet class. Josey is also very active in sports, participating in both cross country and basketball at BHS. Currently, she is in ninth place in the Pure Stock class.

Jason (45) races in the Wissota Midwest Modified class, and right now, his title is “Pit Manager” for his family race team while he recovers from the surgery. He hopes to be back on track next year.

The other LaValley active in racing is Joey, who recently graduated from BHS. Joey races in the Wissota Midwest Modified class and is currently sitting in third place.

The LaValleys can be seen on the track each Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Races start at 5:30 p.m. This week is Kids Night, and all kids 12 and under get free admission.

