Kids Night postponed at Bemidji Speedway due to weather, final races coming up

BEMIDJI — With the predicted rain heading into the Bemidji area, the planned “Kids Night” at Bemidji Speedway was postponed until Aug. 26. School backpacks will be given away at the event and box car races held on the track during intermission for the kids.

Sunday, Aug. 20 is scheduled to be Fan Appreciation Night. Fans who contact their favorite drivers can purchase tickets for just $10, and the driver who sells the most tickets will win a $300 gift card to Red’s Racing Supply.

The season points championship at Bemidji Speedway ends with a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27. Included in the two-day show will be the Northern Renegade Sprints and a Mechanics Race on Saturday. On Sunday, along with the regular classes, the track will have a Powder Puff race. The points races in many classes are very tight, and the racing should be intense.

Sept. 9-10, the track will be host to the AFCO MPH Invitational, with practice on Sept. 9 and racing on Sept. 10 for Wissota Mod Fours, Pure Stocks and Hornet class cars only. Drivers are expected from throughout the Midwest to compete for top honors in the Wissota Classes for the first time at Bemidji Speedway.

The annual Paul Bunyan Stampede ends the racing season at Bemidji on Sept. 22-24, starting with the Stampede Pre-Race Party on Friday, Sept. 22, with the Bean Bag Tournament and a DJ. Saturday and Sunday, it's time to race, with all classes running including the Renegade Sprints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Berg won the Pure Stock race at Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Season Top Five in Points as of Aug. 13:

Bemidji Mini Stocks

1. Kalin Honer 1085 PTS

2. Ashton Schwinn 1083

3. Cory Nelson 1075

4. Conrad Schwinn 1039

5. Hayden Engen 1036

ADVERTISEMENT

Wissota Pure Stocks

1. Josh Berg 1145 PTS

2. Kade Leeper 1080

3. Justin Barsness 1070

4. Bonnie Farrington 984

5. Deryk Weleski 974

ADVERTISEMENT

Wissota Hornets

1. Chad Reller 1115 PTS

2. Justin Barsness 1095

3. Cejay LaValley 1077

4. Brooklyn Vernlund 1045

5. Malachi Albrecht 971

Wissota Mod Fours

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Blake Erickson 1005 PTS

2. Nick McCann 961

3. Ashton Schwinn 935

4. Conrad Schwinn 921

5. Nick Seitz 914

Wissota Super Stocks

1. Matt Sparby 1005 PTS

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Dalton Carlson 961

3. Nic Lewis 925

4. Brandon Bahr 856

5. Doug VanMill 829

Wissota Midwest Mods

1. Doyle Erickson 1084 PTS

2. Brennan Schmidt 1080

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Brandon Bahr 1000

4. Corey Peterson 978

5. Landon Gross 956

Wissota Modified

1. Jeff Reed 963 PTS

2. Nic Jacobson 956

3. John Farrington 941

4. Alan Olafson 938

5. Lance Schilling 905