Kaylie Winge, Brandon Hunter race with their hearts; Bemidji Speedway donates to Red Pine residents

BEMIDJI – Kaylie Winge and her stepdad, Brandon Hunter, started racing three years ago. That is not significant. What’s important is why they started racing.

Winge’s younger sister has battled with cancer most of her life. Kaitlyn “Pookie” Hunter loves racing and can be seen with huge smiles and cheers in the grandstands whenever she is healthy enough to be there. Pookie is a joy to observe as she cheers on her favorite drivers like Kaylie, Brandon, her uncle Gordon and many others, who drive with a “Pookie” sign on their cars.

“I just want to be my best and not hurt anyone and race for my sister,” Kaylie said.

Both Kaylie and Brandon race in the Bemidji Mini Stock class. Brandon, like Kaylie, started racing for Pookie and loves having a good time with all the other drivers – Kalin Honer, Justin Honer, Jason Hunter and Gordon Hunter. His best finish so far was winning the Corn Cob Nationals at the Buffalo River Raceway in 2022.

Making the race team as successful as possible is Brandon’s goal, along with making his trucking company successful as well.

Brandon loves spending time with family and friends, something all Pookie racers have in common.

Bemidji Speedway joins the fundraising effort

Over the last few weeks, drivers, pit crew members, fans and the track owner/promotor donated to the Red Pine Estates relocation fund for displaced residents.

On Sunday, United Way members Vickie Meyer and Annie Ricks were at the speedway to accept a check for $2,000 from track owner/promotor Tonja Stranger. Jennie and Braxton Smith walked through the pits and collected over $600. On the grandstand side, Stacie Leeper and Karin Puschinsky collected more than $800 for a total of $1,500. Stranger added the additional $500 to help in the relocation needs of the Red Pine Estates individuals displaced from their homes.

Tonja Stranger, middle, donates check for $2,000 to United Way members Annie Ricks, left, and Vickie Meyers in Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Courtesy / Dennis Peterson

United Way said the funds would be used to help with the relocation costs, food and other needs of the individuals.

The speedway wants to thank all the drivers, crew members and fans for their help in this important cause.