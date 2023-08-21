Kade Leeper wins emotional race at Bemidji Speedway

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Speedway highlighted the fans in the stands on Sunday night.

Fans were able to purchase tickets for $10 from their favorite driver. The driver with the most tickets sold received a gift card worth $300 from Red’s Racing Supply. Once again, the car count was excellent, with the return of veteran Ricky Jacobson’s No. 7 modified car to the track and Michael Roth’s new Wissota Modified car.

Track Championship Weekend is next week, with races on both Saturday and Sunday for all classes. Also, on Saturday, Aug. 26, the track will host Kids Night, with all fans 12 and under getting free race admission. School backpacks with supplies will be given out. Kids will go on the track for box car races during intermission. The mechanics and pit crew race will be held to end the night.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the final race for season points will be held, and the champions will be crowned. The powder puff race will be held for women not currently racing to cap the weekend.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Led by Dusty Caspers and Deryk Weleski, 16 Wissota Pure Stocks drove on track for the initial feature race of the night. The first two laps were a side-by-side duel between Caspers and Weleski vying for the lead. Caspers gained a slight advantage before the first caution flag was waved for an incident on the fourth turn. The restart had Caspers, Dustin Puffe, Weleski, Justin Barsness and Cam Labelle in the top five. Puffe raced outside into the lead on the green flag. Kade Leeper charged up from deep in the pack, making it into the top five. He worked his way up to second behind Puffe. Leeper then drove low on the third turn, grabbed the lead and took the checkered flag. It was an emotional win for Leeper. The day before, a family member in hospice asked him to win one for her. Leeper hugged her and said, “I will do my best.” He did his best.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Nick McCann won the Wissota Mod Four race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Courtesy / Dennis Peterson

Kalin Honer and Nick McCann led the field of Wissota Mod Fours down the front straight to the green flag. McCann took the lead, with Blake Erickson, Dean Larson, Honer and Ashton Schwinn trailing after two laps. A single caution slowed the action for a restart, but McCann held his line and his lead to win the feature race, his first at Bemidji Speedway this summer.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Matt Sparby won the Wissota Super Stock race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Courtesy / Dennis Peterson

A small lineup of Wissota Super Stocks were next on track with Dalton Carlson and Nic Lewis leading the way. Carlson powered to the lead with Matt Sparby right behind him followed by Lewis and Brandon Bahr. Carlson had Sparby on his bumper for most of the race until Sparby dove low in turns three and four and took the lead late in the race and took the victory. For Sparby this was his second feature win of the summer at Bemidji Speedway.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Justin Barsness won the Wissota Hornet race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Courtesy / Dennis Peterson

A dozen Wissota Hornets entered the track, with Jayme Gordon and Mateja Dreyer in the first row. Dreyer took the lead, with Carter Matthews, Justin Barsness, Malachi Albrecht and Cejay LaValley in a furious fight behind her after two laps. Matthews raced high and into the lead with three and four-wide battles around the track for positions. A hard crash involving LaValley happened on the front straight, sending the young driver’s No. 33 hornet high in the air. The Bemidji Fire Department was on the scene to check on the 14-year-old driver, who was OK. When racing resumed, it was Matthews, Barsness, Dreyer, Chad Reller and Brooklyn Vernlund in the top five. Matthews and Barsness dueled side-by-side for several laps. Several more cautions and restarts created many chances for mistakes, including one on the fourth turn involving several cars careening and colliding over the top of the turn. Matthews was in the mix and dropped out. Barsness held his lead and picked up the win, his fifth of the summer in Bemidji.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Darrin Lawler won the Wissota Midwest Modified race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Courtesy / Dennis Peterson

Noah Bitz and Hunter Weeks led the field of Midwest Modifieds on track, but Darrin Lawler dominated the caution-filled feature. Lawler powered up from the second row outside into the lead, with Bitz, Conner Drewry, Devyn Weleski and Landon Gross close behind. Brennan Schmidt worked his way into the top five from his fourth-row starting position, with Brandon Bahr behind him. More cautions slowed the action but didn’t change the outcome, with Lawler maintaining his lead and picking up his first feature of the summer at Bemidji.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Hayden Engen won the Wissota Pure Stock race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Courtesy / Dennis Peterson

In a class that has continued to grow over the summer, 15 Bemidji Mini Stocks drove on the track, led by Dawson Oelrich in the pole position and Hayden Engen outside. Engen raced to the lead, with Justin Honer, Kalin Honer, Oelrich and Cory Nelson trailing. Justin Honer dropped back in the pack as Ashton Schwinn moved out high on the track and into fourth, racing side-by-side with Nelson. Engen continued to gain his lead in the race, with Kalin Honer chasing him. Following a late caution, the race went green and Engen cruised to his first win of the summer at the Bemidji Speedway.

Wissota Modified Feature

Nick Jacobson won the Wissota Pure Stock race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Courtesy / Dennis Peterson

The Wissota Modifieds were the final feature of the evening, led on track by John Farrington and Aaron Blacklance. The track was fast, and the drivers battled for position at the green flag. Nick Jacobson raced low in turns three and four to take the lead, followed by Farrington, Rick Jacobson, Lance Schilling and Alan Olafson in the top five. Racing high and low with each driver looking for the fastest lane, Nick Jacobson increased his lead before a spin on the second turn brought the field of mods back together for a restart. The restart was led by Nick Jacobson, with Farrington, Rick Jacobson, Schilling and Olafson still in the top five. A three-wide battle raged on the back straight, with Schilling, Olafson and Blacklance for second as Nick Jacobson blasted his way to the win by a quarter of a lap over the rest of the field. For current points leader Nick Jacobson, it was his second feature win of the summer.

