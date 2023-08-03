John, Bonnie and Lily Farrington making waves at Bemidji Speedway

BEMIDJI — The Farrington family is deeply involved with racing in northern Minnesota. John Farrington has been racing since he was a kid, racing dirt bikes and then racing cars since high school.

John and wife Bonnie both race on the ice as well and are regulars at the Garfield Lake Ice Races each winter. John is currently racing in the Wissota Modified class and currently sits in fourth place in the standings.

John and Bonnie have raced in the Wissota Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks and Modified classes. Bonnie also is currently in fourth place in the Pure Stock class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Farrington is in her third year of racing. She started in the Hornet class and currently races in the Wissota Pure Stock class. She is active in her church youth group and recently finished her second mission trip through Peace Lutheran Church.

The Farringtons can been seen Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Starting time is 5:30 p.m.