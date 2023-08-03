Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

John, Bonnie and Lily Farrington making waves at Bemidji Speedway

The Farrington family is deeply involved with racing in northern Minnesota.

080523.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Farringtons.JPG
Father and daughter duo John and Lily Farrington are making noise at Bemidji Speedway.
Contributed
By Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Today at 1:58 PM

BEMIDJI — The Farrington family is deeply involved with racing in northern Minnesota. John Farrington has been racing since he was a kid, racing dirt bikes and then racing cars since high school.

John and wife Bonnie both race on the ice as well and are regulars at the Garfield Lake Ice Races each winter. John is currently racing in the Wissota Modified class and currently sits in fourth place in the standings.

John and Bonnie have raced in the Wissota Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks and Modified classes. Bonnie also is currently in fourth place in the Pure Stock class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Farrington is in her third year of racing. She started in the Hornet class and currently races in the Wissota Pure Stock class. She is active in her church youth group and recently finished her second mission trip through Peace Lutheran Church.

The Farringtons can been seen Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Starting time is 5:30 p.m.

What To Read Next
3663036+091317.N.BP_.DNR2_.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Bemidji Area Shooters Association hosting 5th annual August Academy event Aug. 18-20
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
080523.S.BP.BLAZESOFT 16U.jpg
Sports
Blaze softball teams bring home more hardware from Red Ore Rumble
18h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 8.jpg
Sports
Scenes from the 99th Birchmont Golf Tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.N.BP.MISTICREUNION 1.jpg
Local
Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
IMG_6916.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books
1d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County dedicates $48,500 to help displaced Red Pine residents
2h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
080223.OP.BP.EISCHENSCOLUMN.png
Columns
Karla Eischens Column: Fostering cultural change at Sanford Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Karla Eischens, Sanford Bemidji