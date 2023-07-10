Jackson Fogelson nets top finish at Junior PGA Championship

Jackson Fogelson will need a bigger trophy case by the end of the summer.

The Bemidji youth golfer won his 10th tournament of the summer on July 5, taking first place in the MN 12&U Junior PGA Championship at Applewood Golf Course in Stillwater. Fogelson finished 2-over-par, which was five strokes better than second place. He birdied on hole No. 2 and collected 14 pars.

Fogelson has five Minnesota Prep Junior Tournament wins and four U.S. Kids Golf Tournament wins.