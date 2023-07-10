Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jackson Fogelson nets top finish at Junior PGA Championship

The Bemidji youth golfer won his 10th tournament of the summer on July 5, taking first place in the MN 12&U Junior PGA Championship at Applewood Golf Course in Stillwater.

071223.S.BP.JACKSONFOGELSON.jpg
Jackson Fogelson, right, took first place in the MN 12&amp;U Junior PGA Championship golf tournament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Applewood Hills Golf Course in Stillwater.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:04 PM

Jackson Fogelson will need a bigger trophy case by the end of the summer.

The Bemidji youth golfer won his 10th tournament of the summer on July 5, taking first place in the MN 12&U Junior PGA Championship at Applewood Golf Course in Stillwater. Fogelson finished 2-over-par, which was five strokes better than second place. He birdied on hole No. 2 and collected 14 pars.

Fogelson has five Minnesota Prep Junior Tournament wins and four U.S. Kids Golf Tournament wins.

