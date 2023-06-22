It's all about family for the father-and-son Broking Race Team

BEMIDJI — If you’ve been a stock car race fan anywhere in the Midwest, you no doubt know of the Broking Race Team.

The father-and-son race team of Bob and Johnny Broking has been racing since 1993.

Bob Broking started racing in '93 but raced prior to that in dirt bikes in the 80s. Bob has 100-plus feature wins including the Wissota Classic in Grand Rapids, two Labor Day Shootouts in Hibbing, and two Silver 1000 wins at Halvor Line Speedway. He also has numerous Track Championships at area tracks.

Bob’s son, Johnny, started racing karts when he was just 8 years old and won two track championships in the three years he raced them with over 30 feature wins. When he turned 14, he made the move up to “big cars."

At age 15, he was named Wissota Rookie of the Year in the Midwest Modified class with three feature wins, including the Governor's Cup at Hibbing Speedway. He moved up to the Wissota Modifieds when he was 16 and won his first-ever Modified Feature at Bemidji’s Stampede.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years Johnny has picked up six Stampede feature wins with 95 total feature wins in the class.

He won the Wissota Classic at Grand Rapids Speedway, two Labor Day Shootouts at Hibbing Raceway and two Border Battles at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis. Johnny has also won nine Advantage RV Modified Tour races, including Bemidji’s tour race culminating with back to back championships in 2021 and 2022.

Multiple track championships at area tracks highlight his racing career to date.

But, it’s all about family for the Broking race team, with other family members who also work with the tracks and for the racing community. The Brokings own and operate Victory Lane Race Products, providing all the parts and accessories a racer needs.

The Brokings thank all their sponsors, including Broking Transport, Meyer Welding, Cain Designs, 218 Style, Speedwerxs and Lethal Chassis. But most of all, the Brokings thank the many fans for their support.

"Without them, none of us would get to do the sport we all love,” Johnny said. “We look forward to talking to them every time we're at the track.”

The Brokings can be seen in the familiar No. 45 Modifieds at Bemidji Speedway and other area tracks throughout the summer.