Ice racing returns to Garfield Lake near Laporte for the 2023 season
Warm temperatures and partial sun greeted 33 drivers, crews and riders for the opening day. Plus, a huge gathering of fans looked on in the special area created for fans’ viewing pleasure.
LAPORTE – For weeks, the anticipation has been building. The first hard freeze intensified the excitement for the 2023 Garfield Lake Ice Races to begin.
With the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department’s permission, the track was created and the snow removed for the opening day of racing on Sunday. Warm temperatures and partial sun greeted 33 drivers, crews and riders for the opening day. Plus, a huge gathering of fans looked on in the special area created just for fans’ viewing pleasure on the lake at no charge.
The big winner on Sunday in the B class was Abe Forseman, who won two heats and two features in a clean sweep of the B class for the day.
In the A class, Chad Tabaka won two heat races and the second set feature. Johnny Sharpnack was the first set feature winner. Also winning A class heat races were John Farrington and Nate Zanter.
The Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club has been racing for more than 20 years and has been instrumental in making donations to various individuals in need, schools, church groups, community projects and veterans groups. In 2022 alone, more than $64,000 was donated by the members of the club. Club members pay a seasonal fee and a fee to race each week, with all proceeds going to the charities. The club president is Kris Baker and the longtime flagman is Tom Lindahl.
ADVERTISEMENT
Garfield Lake is located just east of downtown Laporte. Races begin each Sunday at noon for as long as the ice is safe.
RESULTS “A” Class
Feature
SET 1
1. Johnny Sharpnack, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. John Farrington, 5. Chad Tabaka, 6. Jared Miller, 7. Rick Semmler, 8. Reid Watson, 9. Fritz Myers, 10. Dylan Lutgen, 11. Gordon Hunter, 12. Bonnie Farrington
Heat 1
1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Johnny Sharpnak, 4. Bonnie Farrington, 5. Fritz Myers
Heat 2
ADVERTISEMENT
1. Nate Zanter, 2. John Farrington, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Rick Semmler, 5. Reid Watson
Feature
SET 2
1. Chad Tabaka, 2. John Farrington, 3. Johnny Sharpnack, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Bonnie Farrington, 6. Rick Semmler, 7. Fritz Watson, 8. Jared Miller, 9. Dylan Lutgen, 10. Nate Zanter, 11. Gordon Hunter, 12. Reid Watson
Heat 1
1. John Farrington, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Rick Semmler, 5. Reid Watson
Heat 2
1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Bonnie Farrington, 3. Johnny Sharpnack, 4. Jared Miller, 5. Fritz Myers
ADVERTISEMENT
RESULTS “B” Class
Feature
SET 1
1. Abe Forseman, 2. Dan Riggs, 3. Kyle Davis, 4. Tony Rohloff, 5. Aaron Bitker, 6. Brent Nicklason, 7. Hunter Weeks, 8. Josh Bitker, 9. Jimmy Venem, 10. Nathan Doughty, 11. CJ Roller 12. Cam Labelle
Heat 1
1. Josh Bitker, 2. Brent Nichlason, 3. Kyle Davis, 4. Hunter Weeks, 5. Cam Labelle
Heat 2
1. Abe Forseman, 2. Nathan Doughty, 3. Dan Riggs, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Mike Moen
Consolation
1. Jimmy Venum, 2. Tony Rohloff, 3. Aaron Bitker, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Connor Drewry
Feature
SET 2
1. Abe Forseman, 2. Josh Bitker, 3. Bob Pawlitschek, 4. Tony Rohloff, 5. Cam Labelle, 6. Jimmy Venum, 7. Dan Riggs, 8. Aaron Bitker, 9. Hunter Weeks, 10. CJ Roller, 11. Connor Drewry
Heat 1
1. Abe Forseman, 2. Jimmy Venum, 3. Bob Pawlitschek, 4. Brent Nichlason, 5. Nick Jessen
Heat 2
1. Tony Rohloff, 2. Connor Drewry, 3. Cam Labelle, 4. Josh Bitker, 5. Faye Lewis
Consolation
1. Aaron Bitker, 2. Dan Riggs, 3. Hunter Weeks, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Mike Moen