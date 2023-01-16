Ice racing returns to Garfield Lake near Laporte for the 2023 season

LAPORTE – For weeks, the anticipation has been building. The first hard freeze intensified the excitement for the 2023 Garfield Lake Ice Races to begin.

With the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department’s permission, the track was created and the snow removed for the opening day of racing on Sunday. Warm temperatures and partial sun greeted 33 drivers, crews and riders for the opening day. Plus, a huge gathering of fans looked on in the special area created just for fans’ viewing pleasure on the lake at no charge.

The big winner on Sunday in the B class was Abe Forseman, who won two heats and two features in a clean sweep of the B class for the day.

Abe Forseman was dominant in the B class, winning four times on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

In the A class, Chad Tabaka won two heat races and the second set feature. Johnny Sharpnack was the first set feature winner. Also winning A class heat races were John Farrington and Nate Zanter.

A class feature winner Chad Tabaka and his crew celebrate his feature win on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

The Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club has been racing for more than 20 years and has been instrumental in making donations to various individuals in need, schools, church groups, community projects and veterans groups. In 2022 alone, more than $64,000 was donated by the members of the club. Club members pay a seasonal fee and a fee to race each week, with all proceeds going to the charities. The club president is Kris Baker and the longtime flagman is Tom Lindahl.

Longtime flagman Tom Lindahl supervises the track on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Garfield Lake is located just east of downtown Laporte. Races begin each Sunday at noon for as long as the ice is safe.

Chad Tabaka's ice racer clearly displays the "studded" front tires used for traction on the ice while he races with passengers on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Chad Tabaka (86), Bonnie Farrington (89) and Johnny Sharpnack (69) race in A class action on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

RESULTS “A” Class

Feature

SET 1

1. Johnny Sharpnack, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. John Farrington, 5. Chad Tabaka, 6. Jared Miller, 7. Rick Semmler, 8. Reid Watson, 9. Fritz Myers, 10. Dylan Lutgen, 11. Gordon Hunter, 12. Bonnie Farrington

Heat 1

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Johnny Sharpnak, 4. Bonnie Farrington, 5. Fritz Myers

Heat 2

1. Nate Zanter, 2. John Farrington, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Rick Semmler, 5. Reid Watson

Johnny Sharpnack, pictured with the checkered flag, and his crew celebrate his A class victory on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Feature

SET 2

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. John Farrington, 3. Johnny Sharpnack, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Bonnie Farrington, 6. Rick Semmler, 7. Fritz Watson, 8. Jared Miller, 9. Dylan Lutgen, 10. Nate Zanter, 11. Gordon Hunter, 12. Reid Watson

Heat 1

1. John Farrington, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Rick Semmler, 5. Reid Watson

Heat 2

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Bonnie Farrington, 3. Johnny Sharpnack, 4. Jared Miller, 5. Fritz Myers

Josh Bitker won a B class heat on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

RESULTS “B” Class

Feature

SET 1

1. Abe Forseman, 2. Dan Riggs, 3. Kyle Davis, 4. Tony Rohloff, 5. Aaron Bitker, 6. Brent Nicklason, 7. Hunter Weeks, 8. Josh Bitker, 9. Jimmy Venem, 10. Nathan Doughty, 11. CJ Roller 12. Cam Labelle

Heat 1

1. Josh Bitker, 2. Brent Nichlason, 3. Kyle Davis, 4. Hunter Weeks, 5. Cam Labelle

Heat 2

1. Abe Forseman, 2. Nathan Doughty, 3. Dan Riggs, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Mike Moen

Consolation

1. Jimmy Venum, 2. Tony Rohloff, 3. Aaron Bitker, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Connor Drewry

Racers run side by side during an A class feature on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Feature

SET 2

1. Abe Forseman, 2. Josh Bitker, 3. Bob Pawlitschek, 4. Tony Rohloff, 5. Cam Labelle, 6. Jimmy Venum, 7. Dan Riggs, 8. Aaron Bitker, 9. Hunter Weeks, 10. CJ Roller, 11. Connor Drewry

Heat 1

1. Abe Forseman, 2. Jimmy Venum, 3. Bob Pawlitschek, 4. Brent Nichlason, 5. Nick Jessen

Heat 2

1. Tony Rohloff, 2. Connor Drewry, 3. Cam Labelle, 4. Josh Bitker, 5. Faye Lewis

Consolation

1. Aaron Bitker, 2. Dan Riggs, 3. Hunter Weeks, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Mike Moen