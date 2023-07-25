Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hope Inc. brings sled hockey to Bemidji, promoting inclusion and acceptance

The Bemidji Community Arena hosted a sled hockey event on Friday, July 21. The Hope Inc. organization aims to provide athletic and communal opportunities to movement-impaired peopled.

Chloe Kirkpatrick, right, battles for the puck with Tyler Shepersky during a sled hockey event on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
By Jared Rubado
Today at 10:37 AM

Chloe Kirkpatrick’s sled hockey career has taken her many places. But her chances to play at home are few and far between.

That was until Friday, June 21, when she got a rare opportunity to get on her sled and bring her game to Bemidji in a free session hosted by Hope Inc. The Bemidji Community Arena welcomed a few dozen kids who were eager to give sled hockey a shot.

“If people (showed) up, we (made) something work for them,” said Hope Inc. executive director Bill Grommesh. “We found a sled that fit them, adjusted it, got a helmet on them and got them a pair of sticks. Then they go out on the ice and try it out. Things don’t have to be perfect for something like this. We just want to get them out on the ice.”

Attendees of a sled hockey event pose for a photo on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Kids of all ages skated with Kirkpatrick and Menahga’s Tyler Shepersky, who play nationally with the U.S. men’s and women’s sled hockey teams. Kirkpatrick spends the bulk of her time on the ice in the Fargo-Moorhead area. However, getting to skate locally put a smile on her face.

“I usually have to drive two hours to practice,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s so nice to be able to come out here in my town. … Not a lot of people know about this sport. This is a really awesome experience to show them how I play. I hope people get an understanding of what it takes and the dedication we have to it.”

Kirkpatrick relishes her opportunities to skate with beginners through the Hope Inc. program. It’s an organization based out of Fargo that provides over 30 activities for movement-impaired people.

“I think Hope is super important because I meet people that don’t know these opportunities exist,” Kirkpatrick said. “This organization has opened people’s minds to other sports and the things that people can do. It gives people a lot of information about how they can get involved. (Hope Inc.) is great at getting people to open up, and I know there are other (organizations) that do that, too.”

Bill Grommesh, right, helps an attendee strap into a sled during a sled hockey event on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Kirkpatrick’s sled hockey promotion goes far beyond introducing beginners. The Paralympics currently don’t offer a women’s division in sled hockey due to a lack of competing teams. Kirkpatrick called it a “waiting game,” and aims to do her part in growing the sport worldwide with the hope of playing for a gold medal in the future.

“She’s a role model,” Grommesh said of Kirkpatrick. “Like anything else, if we have a kid in our program and they see a kid like Chloe or Tyler, they’ll think to themselves, ‘You know what? This is awesome.’ If they see others in the program that are successful they’ll prove to themselves that life can be good.”

Trying something new

For Grommesh, starting Hope Inc. was an effort that hit close to home.

His son was diagnosed with spina bifida, and outlets to keep him active were scarce. In 2006, Grommesh and his wife, Adair, started Hope Inc. to give more kids a chance to experience the gratifications of sports.

“There just wasn’t anything available for my son,” Grommesh said. “When I was growing up, sports were my life. I played basketball, wrestling, football — anything really. There was nothing there (for my son). Kids need a sense of community and to be a part of a team. They need to have the ability to get together with folks. If not, they’re sitting there playing video games. They’re left out.”

Hope Inc. is a nonprofit organization that hosts most of its events in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Though, Grommesh occasionally travels to communities like Bemidji for one-off events.

Children try puck handling during a sled hockey event on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
“The world of adaptive sports is fairly unknown,” Grommesh said. “You could have somebody in Bemidji who is 25 years old and in a wheelchair. They may have never heard of Hope Inc. or sled hockey. So we try to spread the word for people to come out and not feel intimidated to participate. Getting them to try it for the first time is the toughest part.”

Grommesh also uses Hope Inc. to help inform non-disabled people about the challenges of playing movement-impaired activities.

“Oftentimes, people are really nervous and don’t understand the mobility world,” Grommesh added. “We want to introduce them and get them more comfortable with it. We do things like this sled hockey outing or go to schools and do wheelchair events. If we introduce them, then it’s not something they fear or feel uncomfortable with. They can say, ‘Hey, I’ve done that.’ We’re always pushing inclusion, acceptance and understanding.”

Grommesh enjoyed the turnout at the BCA for sled hockey and didn’t rule out coming to Bemidji again to host different events.

“I’ll go wherever somebody wants me to come,” Grommesh continued. “I’m happy to take our program to them. We are more than just sled hockey. We have something for everybody. And if a community needs us, we’ll do what we can to help.”

Children skate around the ice during a sled hockey event on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
An attendee of a sled hockey event moves a puck up the ice on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Attendees of a sled hockey event make their way down the ice on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Jared Rubado took over as sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer in February 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press and sports editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper group.

He graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with journalism and sports management degrees.

You can reach Jared at jrubado@bemidjipioneer.com or (218) 316-2613. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRubadoBP.
