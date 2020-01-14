MINNEAPOLIS — When college hockey gets toward the end of January, there can be a lot of questions that come up after a weekend of games.

For instance, is the University of Minnesota men's hockey team starting a charge? The Gophers are 5-2 in their last seven games, including a sweep last weekend over Ohio State, which went into the series leading the Big Ten standings.

Here's another question: Can the St. Cloud State men's hockey team find some more consistency with its play? A week after giving up one goal in a series sweep of two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth, the Huskies gave up 12 goals in getting swept at Western Michigan.

Oh and this tidbit off the beaten path — voters have approved a $34 million, 5,500-seat capacity arena that the University of Georgia club hockey team will play in. Doesn't that seem like a lot of money and a large arena to house .... only a club team?

We ponder all of this and more in this week's episode of The Rink Live video podcast.

This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!