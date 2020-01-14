MINNEAPOLIS — When college hockey gets toward the end of January, there can be a lot of questions that come up after a weekend of games.

For instance, is the University of Minnesota men's hockey team starting a charge? The Gophers are 5-2 in their last seven games, including a sweep last weekend over Ohio State, which went into the series leading the Big Ten standings.

Here's another question: Can the St. Cloud State men's hockey team find some more consistency with its play? A week after giving up one goal in a series sweep of two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth, the Huskies gave up 12 goals in getting swept at Western Michigan.

Oh and this tidbit off the beaten path — voters have approved a $34 million, 5,500-seat capacity arena that the University of Georgia club hockey team will play in. Doesn't that seem like a lot of money and a large arena to house .... only a club team?

We ponder all of this and more in this week's episode of The Rink Live video podcast.