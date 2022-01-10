DEEPHAVEN – Mattias Sholl was honored on Monday by the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, as the Bemidji State men’s hockey freshman goaltender was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week.

The Hermosa Beach, Calif., native posted 49 saves in two games against Lake Superior State last weekend, conceding just one goal in each game. The Beavers won both games 5-1.

Sholl was previously named the CCHA Goaltender of the Week on Oct. 5. He has a 7-4-0 record, 2.57 goals against average and .916 save percentage this season.

Other conference weekly winners include Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith as Forward of the Week, Northern Michigan’s Trevor Cosgrove as Defenseman of the Week and MSU’s Dryden McKay as Goaltender of the Week.

BSU (12-10, 10-4 CCHA) resumes CCHA play against Bowling Green at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, in Bowling Green, Ohio.