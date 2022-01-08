BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team kept pace with visiting Blake through one period on Friday, stifling the Bears’ attack for 17 minutes while failing to score itself.

Eventually, though, the dam broke. Blake poured on two goals in the second period and four in the third period. While the Lumberjacks scored once in the third to make it 5-1, the damage was done, and the Jacks ultimately lost 6-1.

The Bears took the lead in the second period with goals by Reese Hack at 5:07 and Carter Krenke at 13:32. They fortified the advantage with scores by Nate Heithoff and Keaton Rannow less than a minute into the third, doubling the difference to 4-0.

After another score by Heithoff, Bemidji answered with a goal by Casey Rupp at 15:21. But it was too late, as Krenke scored again at 16:28 -- this time shorthanded -- to give Blake the five-goal victory.

Jonah Spaeth had a standout performance for the Bears in net, stopping 31 of 32 shots faced. Bemidji goaltender Jackson Hill could not match Spaeth’s stellar night, recording 23 saves on 29 shots faced.

The Lumberjacks return to the ice against Alexandria at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Bemidji Community Arena.





Blake 6, Bemidji 1

BLK 0 2 4 -- 6

BEM 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BLK GOAL, Hack (Svenddal), 5:07; 2, BLK GOAL, Krenke (unassisted), 13:32.

Third period -- 3, BLK GOAL, N. Heithoff (unassisted), 0:12; 4, BLK GOAL, Rannow (Krenke), 0:52; 5, BLK GOAL, N. Heithoff (R. Heithoff, Clark), 5:24; 6, BEM GOAL, Rupp (unassisted), 15:21; 7, BLK GOAL, Krenke (Rannow), 16:28, SH.

Saves -- Hill (BEM) 23; Spaeth (BLK) 31.