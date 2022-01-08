The Bemidji State defenseman knows his primary charge is to prevent the opposing team from putting the puck in the net. But that doesn’t mean he can’t get in on the fun every once in a while.

Zmolek’s third-period goal joined three from the Sillinger brothers and one from Ethan Somoza in Friday’s 5-1 win over Lake Superior State at the Sanford Center. It was a game the Beavers ran away with thanks to a 3-0 third period.

“It's always fun (to score as a defenseman),” Zmolek said. “Always puts a smile on all the D-corps (guys’) faces. You come back to the bench, they're all smiling, laughing, having a good time.”

The unexpected source of offense helped power BSU to one of its most dominant wins of the season and snapped a four-game losing streak, putting the Beavers back above .500 at 11-10 (9-4 CCHA).

“You kind of have a feel for when your chances are there,” Zmolek said. “Tonight for example, I just saw I was open. I just found space there and (got) a great pass by Ross (Armour). I think all of our defensemen know when to take chances, and we've been pretty smart about it all year.”

Lukas Sillinger got the scoring started with a power-play goal just 2:20 into the first period, but Lake State had a quick counter – a goal by BSU nemesis Benito Posa at 8:32. Owen Sillinger backed up his brother, though, scoring at 13:25 to regain the lead for Bemidji State.

After a scoreless second period, the Beavers began to build the lead in the third. First, Zmolek scored at 4:02 to double the deficit. Then, Ethan Somoza scored a greasy goal in the crease at 12:53 to augment the advantage.

Finally, the knockout blow: Lukas Sillinger’s second goal at 14:40 to wash the Lakers away for good.

“It was nice to get back on the winning track,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “I thought the guys responded tonight. There were times during the game we probably weren't as consistent as we'd like, but overall I think it was a pretty darn good 60-minute effort.”

The Sillinger brothers packed quite the scoring punch, combining for three goals and an assist. Lukas, who netted three of the four Sillinger points, treasures these nights spent alongside his brother on the Beavers’ top line.

“It is special,” Lukas said. “It's been a great two years here with him. We got to play one year in juniors, and that was a lot of fun. It's been lots of fun here with O, and we're looking to end the year on a strong note.”

Bemidji State hopes this win will power a strong run down the stretch. The Beavers haven’t resigned themselves to conceding the top spot in the CCHA to No. 1 Minnesota State, which defeated Ferris State 7-1 on Friday to stay 11 points clear of second-place BSU in the conference standings.

BSU will have another opportunity to cement its status as a CCHA top dog against Lake State at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 5, Lake Superior State 1

LSSU 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 2 0 3 -- 5

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, L. Sillinger (Zmolek, Vaisanen), 2:20, PP; 2, LSSU GOAL, Posa (Wildauer), 8:32; 3, BSU GOAL, O. Sillinger (Looft, L. Sillinger), 13:25.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4, BSU GOAL, Zmolek (Armour, Somoza), 4:02; 5, BSU GOAL, Somoza (Armour, Jubenvill), 12:53; 6, BSU GOAL, L. Sillinger (Kirkup, Martin), 14:40, PP.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 28; Langenegger (LSSU) 46.