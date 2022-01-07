ST. PAUL -- Matt Dumba likened the Minnesota Wild’s roster situation to that of the basketball team in “Space Jam” on Friday.

“It feels like we’re the first-half Toon squad,” he said. “We need Jordan’s special juice, special drink because it just seems like we’re going down.”

In the movie, Michael Jordan’s cartoon team rallied for an unlikely victory, but that was a movie. The Wild have a real problem, especially with Metropolitan Division-leading Washington coming to town for a 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Bruins in Boston on Thursday night despite playing without regulars Cam Talbot, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon, Jordan Greenway, Nick Bjugstad and Brandon Duhaime. Midway through the second period, the Wild lost team points leader Kirill Kaprizov to an upper-body injury.

None of those players practiced on a short turnaround Friday at TRIA Rink. Marcus Filigno was out, as well, but for “maintenance,” coach Dean Evason said. He is expected to play against the Capitals.

“It was nice to end that losing streak,” Dumba said, “and hopefully we can rally around that.”

Still, the Wild will have their hands full against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

“We’ve got adversity in our camp now, obviously, with a lot of different situations, but everybody has in the National Hockey League,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “Everybody’s gone through adverse situations, and you’ve got to deal with it and you try to make the best of it.”

Fortunately for Minnesota, after Saturday’s game, the Wild won’t play again until Jan. 14.

Rookies rate

The Wild recalled rookies Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi and Connor Dewar from AHL Iowa for Thursday’s game.

“Did not look out of place at all,” Evason said.

Boldy, a left wing from Boston College, had four shots on goal and scored in his NHL debut. Rossi finished with two shots and a blocked shot.

“They prepare them down there in Iowa,” Evason said. “When everybody makes the decision for them to come, we hopefully make that intelligent decision to bring them up to the National Hockey League. (Boldy and Rossi) both were last night.”

Still, Evason saved his biggest praise for Dewar, a 5-foot-10 center playing his fifth NHL game. He registered his first point with an assist after winning a draw to start Nico Sturm’s goal, which gave the Wild a 3-1 lead early in the third period.

“Dewar probably had the best game of anyone,” Evason said.

“It’s nice,” Dewar said. “Everyone around here is very complimentary of you and it helps you build your confidence. It helps to have their backing.”

Briefly

Veteran defenseman Jonas Brodin returned to the lineup from COVID protocols on Thursday and earned the second assist on Boldy’s goal. Brodin also had the second assist on Matt Dumba’s first NHL goal in 2014. “Just kind of crazy how that can happen so many years later,” Dumba said.