ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild are holding out hope that Kirill Kaprizov won’t miss major time after getting boarded during a 3-2 victory Thursday night in Boston. That’s hope, not optimism.

Kaprizov took a dangerous hit from Bruins center Trent Frederic midway through the second period at TD Garden and left the game favoring his right arm. After the game, Wild coach Dean Evason said “it doesn’t look good” for his points leader, but on Friday he knew only that Kaprizov will miss Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center.

Does that mean Evanson felt better about Kaprizov’s injury a day later?

“No,” he said, “just that he’s out for tomorrow and then we hope for the best, I guess.”

Kaprizov, who leads the Wild with 40 points and is second with 14 goals, was essentially off his feet — tripped by defenseman Matt Grzelcyk — when Frederic pushed him head-first into the boards in the Wild zone. Frederic skated past a free puck to make the hit and was penalized for boarding, one of five penalties he was assessed on Thursday.

Evason characterized Kaprizov’s injury as “upper body” and said the winger was being assessed by medial staff on Friday. The Wild coach was still angry after a short morning practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.

“To reiterate, we didn’t like the hit,” he said. “It was an unnecessary hit on a vulnerable player, and I hope the league looks after it.”

The NHL has a separate team assessing every game from its offices in Toronto this season looking at everything from secondary assists to hard checks. Because of the nature of the play, and the social media chatter it induced Thursday night, it seems likely the NHL will respond.

“I gave my opinion, as a coaching staff, as an organization, of what we felt the hit was,” Evason said. “What can we do now? It’s out of our hands, it’s up to the league, and we just hope that the league does the right thing.”

In October 2007, Bruins center Patrice Bergeron received a Grade III concussion and broken nose when boarded in similar fashion by then-Philadelphia defenseman Randy Jones and missed the rest of the season.

Since the beginning of the regular season, the NHL has suspended 14 players for a total of 42 games and doled out close to $800,000 in fines for supplemental discipline, most recently to Florida’s Sam Bennett for an Illegal check to the head on Montreal’s Cedric Paquette on Jan. 2.

Paquette also didn’t have the puck when he was hit.

“They’ve looked after plays that aren’t hockey plays,” Evason said. “We don’t believe that’s a hockey play: the puck’s sitting there, (Frederic) can grab the puck. Instead, (he) chose to finish a guy that was in a vulnerable position with his back to us and we lost a great player in our league because of it.”

After playing Metropolitan Division-leading Washington on Saturday, the Wild are off until playing host to Anaheim on Jan. 14, a fortuitous piece of scheduling for a team that was missing a lot more than Kaprizov on Friday.

Also missing practice were blue liner Jared Spurgeon (lower body), forward Nick Bjugstad (upper body), goaltender Cam Talbot (lower body), forward Jordan Greenway (COVID protocol), wing Brandon Duhaime (COVID protocol) and center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body).

Wing Marcus Foligno was out as well for what Evason called “maintenance” and was expected to play against the Capitals on Saturday. The coach said Bjugstad’s injury is “long term,” and expressed hope for Kaprizov.

“Best-case scenario, obviously — or the best positivity — is that we play (Saturday) and then we have some time off hoping not only that he’ll heal up, but other people (heal), as well,” he said.