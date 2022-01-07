BEMIDJI -- Payton Weidemann was the welcome recipient of an enthusiastic group hug on Thursday night.

The Bemidji High School girls hockey goalie, who stopped 24 pucks at the Bemidji Community Arena, welcomed her teammates with open arms after the final horn of a 4-1 win over Thief River Falls.

The Lumberjacks scored four goals in the final two periods, started by eighth-grader Taylor Bjerke’s strike seven minutes into the middle frame.

Two minutes later, Bella Webb had a breakaway off a long lead pass from Chloe Hasbargen, and Webb raced on net before zipping a top-shelf strike past the goalie glove side.

Madyson Nistler got in on the action by scoring just over two minutes into the third period, and Hasbargen opened the floodgates by scoring a minute later for a 4-0 lead.

Jayden Breiland spoiled the shutout when she got the Prowlers (3-8-2) on the board during a 5-on-3 with 3:52 to play. Nevertheless, BHS still walked out as comfortable victors to improve to 2-12-2.

Weidemann finished with 24 saves on 25 attempts, while TRF goalie Bell Hamre was 25-for-29.

Bemidji will try to keep rolling when it heads to Alexandria for a 1:15 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, Jan. 8.









Bemidji 4, Thief River Falls 1

TRF 0 0 1 -- 1

BHS 0 2 2 -- 4

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Bjerke (S. Nistler), 7:00; 2, BHS GOAL, Webb (Hasbargen), 9:01.

Third period -- 3, BHS GOAL, M. Nistler (Webb), 2:15; 4, BHS GOAL, Hasbargen (K. Nelson, McClellan), 3:06; 5, TRF GOAL, Breiland (Kenfield, Amiot), 13:08, 5v3.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 24; Hamre (TRF) 25.