BEMIDJI -- Lake Superior and Bemidji State begin a weekend series at the Sanford Center at 7:07 p.m. Friday.

The two CCHA teams are separated by four points in the standings. The Beavers are 10-10-0 and 8-4-0 in conference play while the Lakers are 11-10-1 and 7-7-0.

The teams play again at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

Follow the action on our live blog.