It’s a universal maxim that has governed competitive sports since their inception. But spots are limited, and regulations govern how many can participate at one time.

Nowhere is this truer than the goaltender position in hockey. Only one player occupies the pipes, which can lead to jealousy among those not in net. But that hasn’t been an issue with this year’s Bemidji State men’s hockey squad.

“Right now, it's who wins games,” said sophomore goalie Gavin Enright. “So it's kind of back and forth. It's nice to have that competition to where you're competing for a starting role in the weekend.”

Enright and freshman Mattias Sholl have formed a platoon in the crease for BSU this season. Sometimes, one of them will get his own series. Often, they will each play one game of a two-game affair.

Regardless, they’ve managed to balance their desire to play with a focus on ensuring the Beavers are in the best position to win.

“Right now, we both need to win, and we're supporting each other,” Enright said.

Head coach Tom Serratore said the two young goalies have done a good job of not only embracing the competition, but also taking advantage of opportunities to earn playing time.

“It's hard,” Serratore said. “They both want to play. And they both kind of control their destiny too a little bit. They're at the mercy of our team too, don't get me wrong, but they control their destiny. We watch them in practice, we watch them in games, and when you're given an opportunity, you got to make the most of it. But it's not easy. It's just not easy being a goalie.”

From his position as the Beavers’ starting center, Owen Sillinger appreciates the way Enright and Sholl have handled the frequent shifts that stem from playing in a rotation. Without the two netminders collectively providing a measure of consistency in the crease, Bemidji State would be much worse off.

“Ultimately, it's not my decision who goes,” Sillinger said. “I think they both have been playing well. They're both great players, great people. They're both working very hard in practice. Again, they kind of control how the coaches make their decision based on their play. And whoever they go with, I'm confident in either one of them.”

Home sweet home?

BSU has an opportunity this weekend to flip a script that has dogged them so far this season. The Beavers are 8-3 away from Bemidji, but just 2-7 at home.

They swept this weekend’s home opponent, Lake Superior State, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., in November. Now, as the new year begins, doing so at home would help counter the strange stigma of the Sanford Center.

“This is a huge weekend for us,” Sillinger said. “Obviously, we haven't been as successful at home. So beginning on Friday night, we're gonna be firing on all cylinders. I think that what we need is everyone. Everyone on the roster is going to contribute this weekend. It can't be one or two guys.”

Bemidji State (10-10, 8-4 CCHA) will lace it up with Lake State (11-10-1, 7-7 CCHA) at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Sanford Center.