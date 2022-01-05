BOSTON — For the first time in coach Dean Evason’s tenure, the Minnesota Wild are in a legitimate rut. They have lost five straight heading into Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against the Boston Bruins, and even worse, have been ravaged by injuries over the past month.

That eight-game winning streak from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9 seems like a lifetime ago, as do the days when the Wild (19-10-2, 40 points) led the NHL Western Conference’s Central Division. It’s been nearly a month since the Wild have won since beating the Sharks 5-2 in San Jose for that eighth consecutive victory as the current losing streak has coincided with various postponements due to COVID.

“It’s a test for us as a team,” Evason said. “It’s a test for us as a coaching staff. It’s a test for the players. We have relied on our group to be mature and do the right things, which we fully anticipate we are going to do again in order to get out of it.”

How do the Wild get out of it?

“We work,” Evason said. “We need to work our way out.”

That’s exactly what the Wild did this week with a couple of practices that went much longer than usual. That gave everyone a chance to forget about the frustrating 6-4 loss to St. Louis in last Saturday’s outdoor Winter Classic.

In hindsight, it makes sense that the Wild were a little rusty in the NHL’s annual spectacle. It was their first game in 12 days — and it looked like it.

“We’ve been practicing and stuff like that,” winger Kevin Fiala said. “We’re used to playing hockey and we didn’t get to do that for awhile. But there’s no excuses. We just have to get ready for the next game.”

After the Wild play Thursday against the Bruins, then Saturday at home against the Washington Capitals, they won’t play again for nearly a week. The start-and-stop nature of the schedule will continue next week as games against the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers already have been postponed by COVID-related restrictions.

“It’s not familiar territory for anybody,” Evason said. “Everybody is usually in the same boat. Everybody is in the same boat when we have an all-star break, when we have a Christmas break, when we have training camp. Everybody is not in the same boat in this situation. We have teams playing a ton, and we got teams not playing. You’ve just got to deal with it.”

Maybe the only good thing about the various postponements is they give the Wild a chance to get healthy. The team currently is without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury), top center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), No. 1 goaltender Cam Talbot (lower-body injury) and winger Jordan Greenway (COVID protocol). Plus, veteran winger Nick Bjugstad did not make the trip to Boston after leaving Tuesday’s practice in pain.

Not that the Wild are dwelling on the injuries. They know that won’t do them any good at this point.

“We are staying positive,” said goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, who will play for the foreseeable future with Talbot nursing a lower-body injury. “We have to look at the things we didn’t do well these last few games, and we’ll try to be better on those.”

Can the Wild actually make those improvements on the fly? That remains to been seen.

“You can tell guys are saying, ‘Jeez. I’ve never lost this many games’ or whatever,” Evason said. “They aren’t stupid. They know where we’re at. But the only way we can get out of it is to work.”