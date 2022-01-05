LITTLE FALLS – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team dropped its first game of the new year on Tuesday in Little Falls, falling in a 5-1 decision to the Flyers despite outshooting Little Falls 45 to 30.

Early on, the Lumberjacks matched up well with Class A’s No. 3-ranked team. Despite conceding an early first-period goal to Matt Filippi and a late one to Isaiah Jendro, the Jacks bounced back with a Wyatt Mattfield score 14 seconds after Jendro’s to go into the break down 2-1.

It would only grow more lopsided from there. Hayden Johnson scored for LF at 1:40 in the second period to double the deficit, with Carter Oothoudt adding to the advantage at 2:59. The 4-1 lead held until the closing seconds, when Filippi flipped in an empty-netter at 16:52 in the third to cap the contest.

Flyers goaltender Richie Varriano shut down Bemidji’s attack with a stellar game, stopping 44 of 45 shots faced to negate the Lumberjacks’ 15-shot advantage.

Brayden Puppe started in net for BHS and faced 13 shots across the first and second periods, stopping nine while conceding four goals in 21:58 on the ice. Jackson Hill replaced him in the second and recorded 17 saves with no goals allowed in 19:02 of ice time.

Bemidji returns to the ice against Blake at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at the Bemidji Community Arena.





Little Falls 5, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

LF 2 2 1 -- 5

First period -- 1, LF GOAL, M. Filippi (Johnson, Oothoudt), 1:25, PP; 2, LF GOAL, Jendro (Welinski), 13:02; 3, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Yavarow, Gladen), 13:16.

Second period -- 4, LF GOAL, Johnson (M. Filippi, Kray), 1:40; 5, LF GOAL, Oothoudt (Johnson, Filippi), 2:59.

Third period -- 6, LF GOAL, M. Filippi (unassisted), 16:52, EN.

Saves -- Puppe (BHS) 9; Hill (BHS) 17; Varriano (LF) 44.