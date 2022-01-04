ST. PAUL -- Already without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury), No. 1 center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), and star defenseman Jonas Brodin (COVID protocol), the Wild got more bad news on Monday.

While the rest of the team practiced at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, starting goaltender Cam Talbot and hulking winger Jordan Greenway were conspicuously absent.

After practice, coach Dean Evason confirmed Talbot is still nursing the lower-body injury he suffered in the Winter Classic. He won’t play in Thursday’s road game against the Boston Bruins, according to Evason, who provided no timetable outside of that. Greenway entered COVID protocol on Monday, meaning his status for the rest of the week is very up in the air.

Maybe it’s not so bad that the Wild (19-10-2), losers of five straight games, had a number of games postponed last week. It gives them some time to get healthy.

Originally, the Wild were supposed to play at Ottawa on Monday night. That game was postponed due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, as was a Jan. 10 game at Winnipeg and a Jan. 12 game at Edmonton.

“It’s not good,” Evason said of the start-and-stop schedule. “You need to play hockey. You saw it in our game (at the Winter Classic). I don’t care if we were playing outside, or if we were playing inside, our game wasn’t good early because we didn’t play. But we have to find a way to be good.”

That might be easier said than done moving forward considering the Wild are missing a handful of impact players.

“Obviously, we miss those guys that are out,” winger Kevin Fiala said. “But there’s no excuses. We have find success no matter who’s in and out of the lineup.”

In the meantime, it looks like it could be backup goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes for the foreseeable future. He took over for Talbot in the final 20 minutes of the Winter Classic on Saturday.

“It helped that I had the intermission,” said Kahkonen, who drank some chicken broth in the locker room at Target Field after learning he would be going into the game. “It would have been a lot tougher to go in the middle of a period or end of a period (after) sitting there and being really cold.”

Though he entered the game with the Wild already trailing St. Louis by a wide margin, Kahkonen tried to enjoy the moment as much as he could. He described the Winter Classic as “a cool experience” — no pun intended — before shifting the focus to the next game on the schedule.

When the Wild take on the Bruins later this week, Kahkonen knows he has to be prepared. Not that he’s putting too much pressure on himself.

“Just try to build on what I’ve been doing and what we’ve been doing in practice with (goaltending coach Freddy Chabot),” Kahkonen said. “We haven’t played a lot of games lately. But it is what it is. You can’t really think about that too much.”

As a backup goaltender, Kahkonen is used to the start-and-stop schedule. He routinely goes a couple of weeks between games. Maybe he can use that to his advantage with the Wild playing a sporadic schedule at the moment.

“Hopefully,” Kahkonen said. “I don’t think anyone on our team is going to use that as an excuse for anything. I think we know obviously we’ve got be better, and we will be. Just going to focus on that game and what we’re doing at that time.”

While he hasn’t played much this season — Kahkonen is 4-2-0 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .906 save percentage — he reeled off nine consecutive wins last season when Talbot went down.

“We have a body of work to remember what he’s done for us when he’s had to play,” Evason said. “We don’t know what the extent will be (for Talbot). If it is a longer situation, we’re comfortable. We feel real comfortable that (Kahkonen) is going to get the job done for us.”