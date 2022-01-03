ST. PAUL -- The look of disgust and disappointment on Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello’s face Saturday night was born out of empathy more than anything else. He genuinely felt bad that nearly 40,000 fans showed up to Target Field for the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, braving bitter cold all the while, only to watch the Wild sleepwalk their way to a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

“I don’t even have words,” Zuccarello said through gritted teeth. “It’s just embarrassing. To have 40,000 people coming, freezing their (expletives) off, and we’re playing like that.”

As admirable as it was that Zuccarello took ownership for the Wild laying an egg, the truth is, the NHL’s annual spectacle was about a lot more than the final score.

It was a chance for the State of Hockey to take center stage, and Minnesota impressed at the Winter Classic, even if the Wild did not.

With the temperature hovering around minus-10 degrees for most of the night — it will go into the record books as the coldest game in NHL history — the full house at Target Field looked like the Twins were hosting a playoff game.

You thought a little cold was going to scare Minnesotans away? Not a chance.

If anyone knows how to dress for the weather this time of the year, it’s a bunch of Minnesotans. Just add another layer.

That’s what most fans did on Saturday night, bundling up in their warmest winter gear, with some opting for ski goggles to block their eyes from the wind, and others rocking the blaze orange attire typically used to stay warm during hunting season.

Meanwhile, the Wild and Blues also were doing whatever they could to combat the cold.

“I was looking over my shoulder for a polar bear,” Wild winger Marcus Foligno said with a laugh. “That’s how cold it was out there. It’s an unbelievable sight to see the fans stacked right to the top braving the cold. That’s why we have the best fans.”

The most impressive part of the night? Many fans stayed until the final buzzer, soaking in the moment at Target Field for as long as they could, appreciating the Winter Classic for what it was.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience that won’t soon be replicated.

To say the NHL put on a show Saturday night would be putting it lightly. The setup at Target Field was designed to represent the State of Hockey as a whole, evidenced by the fact that the NHL rink in the infield was surrounded by tons of things that screamed Minnesota.

There were pond hockey rinks in the outfield. The log cabin near the outfield warning track that the Wild emerged from during player introductions. The dock near home plate that served as a stage for country music star Thomas Rhett.

By the way, a special shout out to the Georgia native for putting on a fun show during the first intermission despite the fact that he likely couldn’t feel his toes.

The aesthetic of Target Field was only half of it. Everything else about the night was quintessential Minnesota as well.

From the ageless Lou Nanne doing the “Let’s Play Hockey!” call with Wild legends Mikko Koivu and Niklas Backstrom by his side, to Twins legends Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Kent Hrbek and Tony Oliva conducting the ceremonial puck drop, even the most minor details of the Winter Classic were extremely thoughtful.

As if that wasn’t enough, the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team was announced during the second intermission, a special moment before Team USA tries to defend their gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In the end, though, the loudest cheer of the Winter Classic came when 7-year-old Adam Christopher Scott skillfully delivered the legendary Herb Brooks speech made famous by Kurt Russell in the 2004 film Miracle. What started as a cute reenactment quickly captivated the Target Field crowd, and by the end of it, little Adam had everyone eating out of the palm of his hand.

Truthfully, the only thing the Winter Classic was missing was a Wild win. That said, when the snow melts, and Target Field returns to its normal form this spring, nobody is going to remember the score of the actual game.

They are going to remember how the Winter Classic made them feel. Proud to be a Minnesotan.



