ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team dropped its second straight game to St. Cloud State on Saturday in St. Cloud, falling 5-2 as the Huskies completed the sweep.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Beavers, all of which have come by at least two goals.

Owen Sillinger gave BSU an auspicious opening when he scored 52 seconds into the contest off an assist from brother and linemate Lukas Sillinger. But Friday nemesis Sam Hentges struck again for No. 7 SCSU, burying a shot 3:52 into the period on a power play to tie the game.

The second period was full of scoring fireworks, with St. Cloud State striking first. Zach Okabe scored on another power play at 2:59 to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead. Veeti Miettinen doubled it with a goal at 9:31, with Jami Krannila then scoring again on the power play at 13:43.

Miettinen capped the SCSU surge with yet another power-play goal at 15:13 to conclude the Huskies’ 5-0 run.

Brad Johnson sliced the deficit to three with a score at 16:44, but Bemidji State couldn’t make it any closer than 5-2.

Penalty minutes killed the Beavers in the second period, as St. Cloud State’s efficient power play made BSU pay for three of its four penalties. All told, Bemidji State committed nine penalties in the contest and spent 18 minutes in the penalty box.

Gavin Enright started in goal for the Beavers and stopped 26 shots, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskies furiously attacked the net in the second period. Jaxon Castor recorded 23 saves on 25 shots faced for SCSU.

Now 10-10 overall after the nonconference series and still 8-4 in the CCHA, Bemidji State will return to league play next week against Lake Superior State. BSU will face the Lakers at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, with both games at the Sanford Center.





St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

SCSU 1 4 0 -- 5

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, O. Sillinger (L. Sillinger), 0:52; 2, SCSU GOAL, Hentges (Miettinen, Perbix), 3:52, PP.

Second period -- 3, SCSU GOAL, Okabe (Meier, Krannila), 2:59, PP; 4, SCSU GOAL, Miettinen (Brodzinski, Peart), 9:31; 5, SCSU GOAL, Krannila (Fitzgerald, Okabe), 13:43, PP; Miettinen (Hentges, Walker), 15:13, PP; Johnson (Vaisanen, Martin), 16:44.

Third period -- No scoring.

Saves -- Enright (BSU) 26; Castor (SCSU) 23.