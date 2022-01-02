The scene of veteran winger Marcus Foligno pulling 3-year-old daughter Olivia around the ice surface at Target Field on Friday night is what the Winter Classic is all about.

Sure, the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues played an extremely meaningful game on Saturday night at Target Field. Some bragging rights were on the line in the NHL’s annual spectacle, and more important, positioning in the Central Division was at stake.

That said, the Winter Classic is about so much more than 60 minutes of regulation. It’s a chance for players to get back to their roots, which is exactly what the Wild did for roughly 45 minutes on Friday night during the highly anticipated family skate.

“It was a blast,” Foligno said. “I was looking forward to that moment all day and all week. It was great to see everyone’s family out there. We are very lucky to be put in this position by the league. What a scene it is out there.”

The fact that the family skate happened in any capacity was a testament to the Wild going above and beyond as an organization. With a massive uptick in COVID cases over the past month, there was concern that it might get canceled. The only reason it went on as scheduled was because the Wild set up a way for family members to get tested 24 hours before the family skate.

“They did an unbelievable job making sure everyone was tested and everyone felt safe that we could have our families out there,” said goaltender Cam Talbot, who shared the moment with his wife Kelly and their twins Landon and Sloane. “It’s just so special for the players and for the families to be out here. If that was taken away, that would have been really disappointing. Give everyone involved a lot of credit for making it still happening.”

That’s something everyone on the Wild agreed with after the family skate wrapped up.

“This is special,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “There’s just so much involved that goes into (the Winter Classic), and to be able to share that with family is a really special moment.”

Brodin misses game

While there were some thoughts that star defenseman Jonas Brodin would clear COVID protocols in time for the Winter Classic, he did not play on Saturday night at Target Field.

This is the second time in Brodin’s career that he missed an outdoor game. He did not play in the 2016 Stadium Series at TCF Bank Stadium, sitting out that game with a broken foot.

In place of Brodin, rookie defenseman Calen Addison slid into the lineup for the Winter Classic. Not a bad place for the 21-year-old prospect to play the seventh game of his NHL career.

Zuccarello wears 'A'

With captain Jared Spurgeon out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury, veteran winger Mats Zuccarello wore the other “A” for the Winter Classic. He joined Foligno and Dumba as the players to don the insignia.

“He’s a veteran guy that’s brought everything to the table,” coach Dean Evason said when asked why Zuccarello got the distinction over some of his other peers. “He’s got a voice in that room, and we thought it was very deserving that he gets an “A” for the Winter Classic.”

Everyone in the Wild was thrilled to see Zuccarello honored.

“We have a lot of different guys that lead,” winger Nick Bjugstad said. “He keeps the mood light in the locker room. And if things aren’t going well, he makes sure everyone is jelling. I think he has earned that right. He’s such a leader, and he’s been in the league forever. I’m not surprised at all.”

Plus, as Foligno made sure to highlight, Zuccarello has already played in a Winter Classic in the past.

“He’s the perfect guy to give that experience,” Foligno said. “We all look up to Zuccy and the experience he has and what he brings every day. It’s great to see a guy like that get rewarded.”