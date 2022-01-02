With nearly 40,000 fans packed into the stands, the Minneapolis skyline twinkling in the background, and the temperature hovering around minus-10 degrees all night long, the Winter Classic was always going to be something for Minnesotans to remember.

If only the Wild would’ve held up their end of the bargain. Instead, they got thoroughly outworked by the rival St. Louis Blues, especially in the opening 40 minutes, on their way to a disappointing 6-4 loss.

“I don’t even have words,” a visibly frustrated Mats Zuccarello said postgame. “It’s just embarrassing. To have 40,000 people coming, freezing their (expletives) off, and we’re playing like that.”

“It’s unfortunate it happened on a great night like this. There were a lot of people leaving their house in this cold to support us and we give them a performance like that. But I thikn we are as disappointed as everyone else.”

For the Wild, the loss put a damper on the Winter Classic as a whole.

After months of anticipation, days of enjoying the surroundings at Target Field, and hours of playing in a venue that won’t soon be replicated, the Wild have nothing to show for it except another loss on the schedule. That marks five straight losses for the Wild, who continue to plummet down the Central Division standings amid their worst stretch under coach Dean Evason.

“There’s no panic,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “It’s unfortunate losing a big game like this. But we’ve got the leadership in the room and we got the mentality that we can get out of it.”

For all the hype that went into the Winter Classic — and for good reason — the Wild entered the NHL’s annual spectacle having not played a game in 11 days. The rust was apparent from the initial puck drop, as was the fact that the Wild are currently without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury), center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), and star defenseman Jonas Brodin (COVID protocol).

That said, the Wild weren’t making excuses postgame. Though it’s completely fair to blame some of the loss on the Wild being rusty with their last game coming a week and a half ago, that would also be letting them off the hook for some putrid play across 60 minutes of regulation.

No, I don’t believe that,” Zuccarello said when asked about rust. “We’ve got to come out with some push, some urgency, and we didn’t do it. I don’t care when we last played. That is not acceptable as a team and we all know it.”

Truthfully, the Wild were fortunate to get out of the first period with the score tied after winger David Perron pushed the Blues in front 1-0. Though the Wild weren’t playing their best, star winger Kirill Kaprizov tied the game at 1-1 less than a minute later, banked a shot off of defenseman Niko Mikkola in front.

That set the stage for winger Jordan Kyrou to take over for the Blues. He broke the game open in the second period with a pair of goals and a pair of assists.

It started less than 30 seconds into the frame as Kyrou scored to make it 2-1. Little did Wild goaltender Cam Talbot know that was the start of a long 20 minutes for him.

From there, the Blues poured it on, getting a goal from veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko to make it 3-1, a goal from center Ivan Barbashev to make it 4-1, and another goal from Kyrou to make it 5-1. While the Wild got a fluky goal from winger Rem Pitlick to cut the deficit to 5-2, the Blues immediately responded with a goal from defenseman Torey Krug to make it 6-2.

That appeared to be enough to chase Talbot from the crease with Kaapo Kahkonen leading the Wild onto the ice to start the third period. That said, Evason confirmed postgame that Talbot actually suffered a lower-body injury.

“We wouldn’t have taken him out of that game,” Evason said of Talbot. “He’s a battler. He’s a competitive guy. We don’t take him out of that game because he’s still going to give us a chance to come back. He would’ve gone back in there if he could.”

With their backs against the Wild, the in the third period play, getting a goal from center Ryan Hartman to make it 6-3, then a goal from winger Kevin Fiala to make it 6-4. It was too little, too late.

“You kind of get pissed off and want to crawl back into the game,” Foligno said. “We played a much better game. We need that mentality earlier.”

As for the Winter Classic as a whole, as much as the loss stings right now, Evason wants the Wild to remember the spectacle for what it was.

“It’s such a wonderful atmosphere,” Evason said. “You want to leave with a good feeling. But there’s so many great things that have happened here the last couple of days. It’s hard to reflect now. But I think once we look back on it, it’ll be an exciting experience.”

That’s not something Wild players can do right now. It’s going to take some time to reach that level of acceptance.

“This is going to hurt for a little bit,” Zuccarello said. “That’s five in a row now that we’ve lost. That’s the big picture. This was a fun game for everyone. Now it’s over. Now we’ve got to get back to the winning ways and play the way that we know how to play as a team.”