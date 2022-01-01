BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team paid tribute to legendary former head coach Bob Peters before Friday’s game against No. 7 St. Cloud State at the Sanford Center, honoring the man who was the architect of Beaver hockey.

The Beavers played a two-minute video prior to puck drop that memorialized Peters and his contributions to the BSU program. Peters, who led the program to 13 national championships during his 35-year tenure, died Dec. 15 at age 84.

A Tribute to Coach R.H. “Bob” Peters#BeaverTerritory pic.twitter.com/dEJpE8NFJa — Bemidji State Beavers (@BSUBeavers) January 1, 2022

It was St. Cloud State, though, that played a more inspired game Friday night. The Huskies took the lead in the first period, extended it in the second, and never relented down the stretch to secure a 4-1 win.

“They actually did a great job of relieving pressure, and we didn't have a lot of opportunities,” said current BSU head coach Tom Serratore. “They stuck with it, and they played a very smart game in the third period.”

Despite losing the game, Bemidji State still appreciated the opportunity to honor Peters. Senior forward Alex Ierullo said the team hoped to win in his honor, but it was a touching remembrance nonetheless.

“I thought the tribute was awesome,” Ierullo said. “You can tell the impact he's had on Beaver hockey and (our coaches). I've only been able to meet him with the team a handful of times, but even with those handful of times, you can tell the impact he's had. He was obviously a tremendous man, and we wish his family our condolences.”

Serratore, one of multiple current BSU coaches who played for Peters as a Beaver, thought the video spotlighted what made Peters unique as a person and coach.

“It was awesome,” Serratore said. “Coach's record speaks volumes about what he accomplished as a coach, as an administrator, as a player. He did so much for the game of hockey. He's done so much for Bemidji State hockey. I just thought it was an unbelievable tribute. I thought they did a great job.”

After the tribute ended, it was back to work for the Beavers – and hard work it was. Sam Hentges started the scoring with a goal 8:55 into the contest, giving SCSU a 1-0 lead into the break. He was back at it in the second period, scoring 1:36 into the session to double the deficit.

Ierullo split the difference with a shorthanded score 6:21 into the second, but it proved to be the only BSU goal of the night. St. Cloud State clamped down with a power-play goal from Spencer Meier just 50 seconds afterward and added an insurance score in the third to go up 4-1 and seal the contest.

Serratore noted on Tuesday that Bemidji State (10-9, 8-4 CCHA) has struggled more on Fridays than Saturdays this season, and those woes continued against the Huskies (11-6, 4-4 NCHC). The Beavers will now have to rely on that improved play on Saturdays to get a nonconference split.

But this Friday night belonged to Bob Peters, and BSU might just utilize some of the same coaching points Peters championed to bounce back from a loss.

“Coach Tom, he always goes back to what Bob Peters used to do when he was coaching him,” Ierullo said. “Just the things he would say off the ice, the structure that we play with on the ice. So there's definitely some similarities between the two. We tried to win it for him tonight, but unfortunately we couldn't get the job done.”

Bemidji State has one more chance to do so against SCSU at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud State 4, Bemidji State 1

SCSU 1 2 1 -- 4

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, SCSU GOAL, Hentges (Walker, Brodzinski), 8:55.

Second period -- 2, SCSU GOAL, Hentges (Brodzinski, Trejbal), 1:36; 3, BSU GOAL, Ierullo (unassisted), 6:21, SH; 4, SCSU GOAL, Meier (Donohue, Okabe), 7:11, PP.

Third period -- 5, SCSU GOAL, Salquist (Brand, Molenaar), 15:32.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 36; Hrenak (SCSU) 30.