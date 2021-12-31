NEW HOPE – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team dropped the third-place game of the Armstrong Cooper Invite on Friday in New Hope, losing 2-1 in overtime to Osseo/Park Center to wrap up the three-day tournament.

Maggie Albers scored an unassisted goal for OPC at 5:17 in the extra session, dashing the Jacks’ hopes at pulling out their second win of the tournament.

Osseo/Park Center opened the scoring in the second period with a goal by Presley Kraemer at 16:15 on the power play. But the Lumberjacks had an answer in the third period, with Megan Berg providing the unassisted equalizer at 16:21 to send it to extra time.

In the extra session, Albers scored the game-winner, while OPC goaltender Mackenzie White kept Bemidji (1-11-2) off the scoresheet.

Payton Weidemann started in net for BHS and stopped 37 shots to keep the Jacks within striking distance, but they were unable to muster enough scoring punch to get the win.

The Lumberjacks return to the ice against Warroad at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at the Bemidji Community Arena.





Osseo/Park Center 2, Bemidji 1 (OT)

OPC 0 1 0 1 -- 2

BHS 0 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, OPC GOAL, Kraemer (Strand, Lewis), 16:15, PP.

Third period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Berg (unassisted), 16:21.

Overtime – 3, OPC GOAL, Albers (unassisted), 5:17.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 37; White (OPC) 19.